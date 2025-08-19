The 8 Players Chelsea Still Want to Sell This Summer
Chelsea’s ever-changing squad has once again been reconstructed this summer, with more changes potentially still to come at Stamford Bridge before September 1’s transfer deadline.
The Blues have spent almost £250 million ($337.3 million) reinforcing their squad over the summer window, largely focusing attention on bolstering their forward line. João Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens are among the high-profile entrants.
Chelsea have also been busy making room for incomers by sanctioning exits for peripheral figures. They have been successful in recouping funds to date but are still aiming to shift more deadwood before the window shuts.
In fact, The Telegraph have reported that Chelsea are aiming to part ways with eight first-team players during the next two weeks, allowing them to leave on either a temporary or permanent basis.
Nicolas Jackson
Chelsea appeared to be placing all their eggs in the Nicolas Jackson basket when signing him from Villarreal in 2023, especially after extending his already vast contract last summer. However, another inconsistent campaign and the arrivals of Pedro and Delap have pushed the Senegal international towards the exit door.
Enzo Maresca admitted prior to the weekend draw with Crystal Palace that Jackson is free to leave the club. Time is never on a player’s side at Stamford Bridge and patience has already run thin, with the striker having supposedly asked for a transfer after falling down the pecking order.
Jackson has suitors in the Premier League and has reportedly prioritised a move to Newcastle United, who are desperate for a new striker amid the ongoing Alexander Isak saga. Manchester United were considered prospective buyers but have since splashed out on Benjamin Šeško, while Aston Villa have also shown previous interest but have now added Evann Guessand to their squad.
Christopher Nkunku
Injuries have destroyed Christopher Nkunku’s Chelsea career and time is finally up for the Frenchman. Despite managing 20 goal contributions last term—half of which came in the Conference League—the Blues are ready to cut their losses on the versatile but inconsistent 27-year-old.
Chelsea are desperate to offload Nkunku and Bayern Munich are the leading suitors. However, while personal terms have been agreed between the player and the German champions, a return to the Bundesliga is in doubt due to Bayern’s eagerness to negotiate a loan deal as opposed to a permanent transfer.
A loan offer for Nkunku has been rejected by the Blues but negotiations remain ongoing.
Raheem Sterling
The Telegraph’s report has revealed that Chelsea are willing to sanction another loan for Raheem Sterling this summer, off the back of his disastrous stint with Arsenal last term. The Gunners signed the ex-England star for 2024–25 but were left underwhelmed by his six goal contributions in all competitions.
Chelsea now have the unenviable task of trying to shift Sterling again this summer, with Fulham having shown interest in the 30-year-old. He’s keen to continue in the Premier League but his wages, over £300,000 per week, could prove a significant hurdle in any potential deal.
Carney Chukwuemeka
Carney Chukwuemeka is another whose Chelsea career has been impacted by persistent injuries but the talented youngster’s loan move to Borussia Dortmund for the second half of last season helped somewhat rebuild his reputation. Despite impressing when fit in Germany, the Blues are still keen to cash in on the Englishman before the upcoming transfer deadline.
Dortmund are interested in re-signing the 21-year-old but have seen a loan bid with an obligation to buy swiftly rebuffed by Chelsea, who reportedly described the offer as “insulting”.
Maresca has openly confessed that Chukwuemeka is likely to leave, somewhat affecting the strength of Chelsea’s bargaining position.
Axel Disasi
Axel Disasi’s move to Chelsea has been hugely disappointing for both player and club. After joining from Monaco in 2023, the French centre back has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and hold his place in the side, which forced him to make the loan move to Aston Villa for the second half of last season.
Villa opted against pursuing Disasi permanently this summer, leaving the 27-year-old in limbo as he attempts to find a new club. There are not many suitors, although Newcastle have been linked previously. However, recently signing Malick Thiaw means pursuing Disasi looks unlikely.
Renato Veiga
Renato Veiga is another Chelsea defender who spent the second half of 2024–25 on loan, with the Portugal international taking his talents to Turin.
Juventus offered him some much-needed first-team football after failing to make his mark at Stamford Bridge, but they are not interested in a permanent deal.
Atlético Madrid appeared set to rescue the versatile 22-year-old but the transfer ultimately collapsed, with fellow La Liga outfit Villarreal now showing significant interest. The Spanish club is yet to meet Chelsea’s £25 million asking price but could still finalise a deal before the window shuts as the Blues grow increasingly desperate to trim their squad.
Ben Chilwell
Ben Chilwell’s injury concerns and public fallout with Maresca mean his Chelsea career is over. He spent half of last term with Crystal Palace but only made 11 appearances, now finding himself in the worryingly familiar position of being exiled following his return to Chelsea.
Given the left back’s high wages and injury record, finding a buyer will be tough for the Blues. Chilwell still has something to offer a host of Premier League clubs but he’s no longer a particularly attractive proposition, especially if Chelsea decide to play hardball during transfer negotiations.
Tyrique George
Despite producing some impressive displays during first-team appearances for Chelsea last season—he managed three goals and five assists in 26 outings—Tyrique George could leave Stamford Bridge this summer. While an exit is not certain, The Telegraph have revealed that it remains possible.
Whether Chelsea would allow a permanent exit for a player with such sizeable potential remains to be seen, but a loan move could be on the cards. With the Blues trying to sign Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho before the summer window shuts, George is unlikely to be offered the same opportunities he was last season.