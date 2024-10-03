Bruno Fernandes Shown Second Red Card in Five Days
After getting sent off for the first time in his Manchester United career in Sunday's 0–4 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Bruno Fernandes was shown a red card again in the 3–3 draw against Porto in the Europa League.
United's captain was booked in the first half and in the 81st minute he was shown a second yellow. The Portugal international went up to try and tap in a cross. However, instead of trying to head the ball home he extended his boot up in the air leading with his studs. Porto's defender, Nehuén Perez, went up and cleared the ball before Fernandes's studs appeared to graze the player. United was forced to finish the game with 10 men.
Bruno Fernandes will miss the team's Europa League away fixture against Fenerbahçe SK after picking up a second yellow card.
Fortunately for manager Erik ten Hag, Harry Maguire was able to find the equalizer before time expired, avoiding another disastrous result that would further put his job in jeopardy.
Fernandes's three match suspension in the Premier League was lifted by the FA and the captain will be available for Sunday's pivotal match against Aston Villa.