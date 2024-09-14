Erling Haaland Scores Brace to Lift Manchester City Over Brentford
The machine that is Erling Haaland continued his ruthless run in front of goal with his latest tallies against Brentford.
A sluggish start from the reigning champion saw Brentford's Yoane Wissa pounce inside 30 seconds to give the Bees a shocking lead at the Etihad Stadium. City would respond through Haaland to maintain its perfect start to the Premier League season.
The former Borussia Dortmund striker leveled the scoring just before the 20th minute after a deflected Kevin De Bruyne pass found him in front of the Brentford net. Haaland turned onto his weaker right foot to smash home a shot past Mark Flekken.
Haaland then scored his ninth goal of the season in the 32nd minute with an impressive use of his body. Ederson played an over-the-top through ball that Haaland chased down alongside Brentford's Ethan Pinnock.
City's striker used his strength to fend off Pinnock and latched on to Ederson's pass straight into a one-on-one scenario with Flekken. Of course, that ended in only one way: Haaland scoring and running off to celebrate with the City fans as Ederson grabbed the assist.
Haaland was on for a hat trick in the second half, but was unable to find another goal in the next 45 minutes of play that was rather cagey at times for the hosts. City players such as Kevin De Bruyne set up Haaland for big chances, but Flekken kept coming up with save after save late on.
The Bees had a few genuine chances in the second half to equalize, but couldn't make the most of their opportunities after Wissa was substituted off due to injury.
The win for City makes it 12 points from four matches for Guardiola's side atop the Premier League table, three points ahead of Liverpool who suffered its first defeat under new head coach Arne Slot in a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.
Manchester City returns to action Wednesday night at the Etihad to open up new Champions League season against Italian champions Inter before playing host to Arsenal in a blockbuster showdown on Sept. 22.