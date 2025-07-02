Erling Haaland Sends Emphatic Two-Word Response to Transfer Rumours
Erling Haaland has denied claims regarding any involvement in a potential Manchester City approach for Al Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
‘Bono’, as the Morocco international is otherwise known, was part of the Al Hilal side that dumped City out of the FIFA Club World Cup in the round of 16.
It was followed by rumours of City interest in Bono, who previously starred for Sevilla before making a switch to the Saudi Pro League. Haaland was seen talking to the goalkeeper after the game, with speculation that their conversation was about a move to Manchester.
But in response to a prominent social media platform posting an image of the pair and the alleged quote “Come to City”, Haaland said just two words: “Not True”.
The Norwegian added an emphatic red cross to the end of the message shared on Instagram.
Bono was a two-time Europa League winner with Sevilla and an important part of the Morocco team that shocked everyone by reaching the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup. That year, and in 2023, he finished third in the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper rankings.
Ederson’s future at Manchester City has become the subject of uncertainty. The Brazilian, soon to turn 31, has become more inconsistent in recent seasons and was guilty of a horrible error that cost a goal against Juventus during the Club World Cup group stage. He was also savaged by City fans online after late errors handed a 3–2 win to Real Madrid in February’s Champions League clash.
Ederson was heavily linked with an exit to Saudi Arabia last summer, but he has insisted he still wants to stay at City and that his name attracts a lot of “fake news”.
Speaking to reporters last month, he declared: “My head is here. It stays with City. It gives me everything to go back to the Premier League again and try to win the Champions League as well. My mind is staying in the club.
“Some friends send me a lot of news but 99% is fake news. I understand [the media] need the news to put a like on social media or rant for the news, but there’s a lot of fake news around my name.”