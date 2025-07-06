Ethan Nwaneri Demands Arsenal ‘Guarantees’ Amid Rival Premier League Interest
Ethan Nwaneri’s Arsenal future is reportedly in the balance. There are thought to be difficulties regarding a new contract for the teenage phenom and Chelsea are lurking with intent.
The 18-year-old starlet has spent the last decade on Arsenal’s books. The Premier League’s youngest ever appearance maker enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2024–25, racking up nine goals and two assists while making 37 senior appearances across all competitions.
Mikel Arteta has been at pains to laud the talent of his young left-footer but Arsenal are in serious danger of losing their brightest academy gem over the next two summers. Nwaneri’s current contract runs out in June 2026. Given he only turned 18 in March, the prodigious forward had previously been restricted to signing short-term deals.
Many expected Nwaneri to follow his close friend Myles Lewis-Skelly in signing a fresh long-term contract this summer, yet doubts have begun to emerge.
Negotiations between Arsenal and the winger’s representatives are described as “delicate”, by The Athletic, with the imminent expiration of his current deal considered to be “an issue”.
Nwaneri’s agents are thought to be requesting “guarantees” regarding their client’s playing time before putting pen to paper on a new deal, Fabrizio Romano reports.
Arsenal’s likely recruitment of new attacking personnel is also a concern for Nwaneri and his representatives. The potential arrival of Noni Madueke from Chelsea, for example, presents the teenager with another senior figure to hurdle before establishing himself as an undisputed starter in Arsenal’s first-team setup.
The Athletic insist that “Nwaneri wants to stay at Arsenal” and those close to negotiations are “optimistic” an agreement can be struck, but Romano reveals that Chelsea are closely monitoring the situation.
In the event that Nwaneri is not satisfied with Arsenal’s response to his request for guaranteed playing time, the Gunners’ fierce London rivals would reportedly be willing to table their own compelling offer.
Given the influx of puzzling recruits from Chelsea to Arsenal in recent years, with Kepa Arrizabalaga the latest in a long line of underwhelming figures to swap west for north in England’s capital, the sight of Arteta’s side losing one of their most exciting young players to the Blues would be a bitter pill to swallow.