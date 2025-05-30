Every English Player to Have Signed for Real Madrid
Real Madrid have seldom dipped into the English talent pool during the transfer market but some of their superstars have proven too irresistible for the world's biggest club.
It's rare that English players trade the comfort of home for the blinding lights of the Santiago Bernabeu, but several have walked that path in the professional era.
Those brave enough to take the plunge have enjoyed mixed degrees of success under the harsh spotlight, with the unrelenting pressure of representing the Spanish behemoths too much to bear for some.
Here are the seven Englishmen who have signed on the dotted line for Real Madrid.
Laurie Cunningham
Laurie Cunningham was the first Englishman to ever represent Real Madrid after arriving at the club in 1979. He helped guide them to La Liga and Copa del Rey glory in his first season, but injuries hindered his ability to make a difference on the big stage.
He came close to lifting the European Cup but Real Madrid were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in the 1980/81 final, with fitness issues continuing to plague the England international prior to his permanent exit in 1984.
Cunningham tragically died aged 33 following a car accident during his second spell with Rayo Vallecano.
Steve McManaman
15 years passed between Cunningham's last Real Madrid appearance and Steve McManaman signing for the Spanish titans, with the speedy winger arriving after nine years with boyhood side Liverpool. He became just the second Brit to wear the fabled white jersey.
Despite a slow start to life in Spain, McManaman eventually won the hearts of Real Madrid supporters during a tumultuous period for the club off the pitch. The England international's endeavour and telepathic relationship with Roberto Carlos down the left flank helped the club achieve immense success at the turn of the century.
McManaman won two Champions League titles - scoring in the 2000 final - and as many La Liga crowns during four years at the Bernabeu.
David Beckham
Despite being one of the most glamorous signings of the Galacticos era and Real Madrid's modern history, David Beckham's spell with the club was not an unequivocal success. His commercial value could never be questioned, but he wasn't always able to replicate his Manchester United form in Spain.
He finished his time in Madrid with 159 appearances, 20 goals and 51 assists and was crucial in the 2006–07 La Liga triumph under Fabio Capello, but there remains a sense that his stint in Spain was slightly underwhelming - albeit not always through any fault of his own.
Michael Owen
Michael Owen's spell in the Spanish capital was shorter than Jonathan Woodgate's but certainly more successful. He managed just one season with Real Madrid, albeit struggling to establish himself as a regular among the Galacticos.
Despite 16 goals in 45 appearances following his switch from boyhood club Liverpool, Owen failed to usurp superstar forwards Raul and Ronaldo, eventually accepting his fate and returning to Britain.
He's one of the few players to have represented Real Madrid and not won any silverware with the club.
Jonathan Woodgate
In July 2007, Jonathan Woodgate was voted the worst signing of the 21st century following a poll led by Spanish publication MARCA. That pretty much says it all.
'Start as you mean to go on' was evidently missing from the centre-back's phrasebook. Having missed the entirety of his first season through injury, Woodgate eventually made his debut against Athletic Club at the beginning of his second term, but there was no coming back from an own goal and red card on his Real Madrid bow.
He made just 14 appearances for Los Blancos before returning to England with his tail between his legs.
Jude Bellingham
Few could have predicted Jude Bellingham would settle as quickly as he did at the Bernabeu. After arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2023, the midfielder swiftly became a clutch performer for Real Madrid on the grandest stages.
Playing with the confidence and consistency of someone ten years his senior, the young Englishman won over Real Madrid supporters with a raft of late and decisive goals both domestically and in Europe. He was crucial in La Liga and Champions League triumphs during his debut campaign.
The sky remains the limit for Bellingham, who can enter the pantheon of Real Madrid greats come the end of his career.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid played the long game with Alexander-Arnold and eventually took advantage of the rightback’s ambiguous situation at Liverpool.
After helping the Reds to their second Premier League title, the Englishman, who performs the fullback role unlike any other, opted for pastures new.
A resentful Liverpool fanbase didn’t take too kindly to Alexander-Arnold’s decision to depart on a free transfer, but Real Madrid sent the Merseyside club £10 million ($13.48 million) to ensure his involvement in the 2025 Club World Cup.
After winning the lot with his boyhood club, Alexander-Arnold headed to the Spanish capital hoping to repeat the trick.
Other British Players to Play For Real Madrid
Gareth Bale
While never held in the same regard as his world-beating peers, Gareth Bale's legacy at Real Madrid cannot be questioned. The Welshman may have enjoyed golf more than football during his time in Spain, but he still helped Los Blancos dominate Europe in the late 2010s.
He won 15 trophies in nine years at Real Madrid, including three La Liga crowns and five Champions League titles, even scoring the greatest goal in the history of the latter with his astounding overhead kick in the 2017–18 final.
Boasting a majestic left foot and ridiculous athleticism, Bale simply couldn't be stopped at his all-conquering best.
Caroline Weir
Caroline Weir was forced to wait for her move to Real Madrid Femenino. Starting her career with Hibernian, she subsequently moved to England and enjoyed spells with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. But in 2022, she simply couldn't resist the lure of Spain.
A lengthy ACL injury hampered her progress in the capital but Weir flexed her muscles in the number ten role for Real Madrid to soon make everybody around Europe sit up and take notice.