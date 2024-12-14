Every Manchester City Player Missing From the Manchester Derby
Manchester City could be without six players when they face Manchester United at the Etihad.
The first Manchester derby of the 2024–25 Premier League season will feature a Manchester City team not at full strength. Although Pep Guardiola welcomed Mateo Kovačić and Phil Foden back to the squad midweek, the defending English champions are still without several starters due to injury and suspension.
City's continued injury woes are a major reason why Guardiola's side have won just one fixture in its last 10 matches across all competitions. Just four days after a disappointing 2–0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League, the injury-riddled Citizens are back in action against their biggest rivals.
Here's every player expected to miss out against Manchester United on Dec. 15.
Manchester City will have to manage without the injured Nathan Aké, John Stones, Rodri and Oscar Bobb in Sunday's Manchester derby. Manuel Akanji remains a doubt as well.
Aké sustained a hamstring injury against Nottingham Forest on Dec. 4 and has been sidelined ever since. City have missed the Dutchman's presence; in their last two fixtures, the team has conceded four goals.
Stones, meanwhile, has not featured since City lost 0–4 to Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 23. The England international is dealing with a foot injury and has yet to return to training.
Rodri and Oscar Bobb are City's two long-term residents in the infirmary. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner suffered a season-ending ACL injury and Bobb fractured his leg back in August.
Akanji is the only injured player who could possibly make an appearance in Sunday's fixture. The 29-year-old has missed City's last two matches with an undisclosed problem, but is not ruled out for the Manchester derby.
Rico Lewis is also unavailable for City's match against the Red Devils. The England international was sent off against Crystal Palace last weekend after receiving two yellow cards in 14 minutes. Lewis will serve his one-game suspension against United, leaving Guardiola with even less options in defense.