Every Player to Win the Copa Libertadores & UEFA Champions League
The UEFA Champions League in Europe and the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores in South America are the two biggest, most prestigious continental club competitions in the world of soccer.
Throughout history, only 15 players can say they've won both competitions. Unsurprisingly, the list is made up of only South American born players, including some cult heroes and other legends of the sport.
Here's the full list of players that have won both the UEFA Champions League and the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores.
Marcelo (Real Madrid and Fluminense)
The legendary Brazilian left back was the last player to add his name to this list. After winning five Champions Leagues during his time at Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022), he returned to his boyhood club Fluminense where he won the 2023 Copa Libertadores.
David Luiz (Chelsea and Flamengo)
The Brazilian center back enjoyed a long and prosperous career in Europe where he won a number of titles including Chelsea's first Champions League in 2012. In 2021 he returned to Brazil and a decade after winning the UCL, he hoisted the Copa Libertadores trophy with Flamengo in 2022.
Ramires (Chelsea and Palmeiras)
Brazilian midfielder, Ramires, played a key role in Chelsea's first Champions League winning season in 2012, scoring a beauty against Barcelona in the semifinals that propelled the Blues to the final. After a short stint playing in China, he returned to Brazil with Palmeiras and won the 2020 Copa Libertadores before retiring from the sport.
Rafinha (Bayern Munich & Flamengo)
Despite not being a staple in Bayern Munich's starting lineup, Rafinha enjoyed an eight year stint with the German giants between 2011 and 2019, taking part in Bayern's 2013 Champions League victory. He returned to Brazil with Flamengo where he won the Copa Libertadores in his first season with the club in 2019.
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City and River Plate)
Before migrating to Europe, Álvarez was part of River Plate's greatest ever achievement, winning the 2018 Copa Libertadores final against arch rivals Boca Juniors in a game that was played at the Santiago Bernabéu. Álvarez joined Manchester City years later and won the team's first ever Champions League in 2023. He's one of five players to ever win a Champions League, Copa Libertadores and FIFA World Cup.
Neymar (Barcelona and Santos)
One of soccer's greatest talents of the century broke out as a teenager playing for Santos in Brazil. Before moving to the European elite, Neymar won the Copa Libertadores in 2011 with Santos. Four years later, he won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015 in what remains the club's last UCL trophy.
Danilo (Real Madrid and Santos)
Just like Neymar, Brazilian fullback, Danilo, was part of the Santos team that won the Copa Libertadores in 2011. He migrated to Europe where he played for a number of teams and won the Champions League twice with Real Madrid in 2016 and 2017.
Ronaldinho (Barcelona and Atletico Mineiro)
Ronaldinho is one of the greatest Brazilian talents of all time and for a period in the mid 2000s, he was the world's greatest player. He won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006 when he was at the peak of his powers. He returned to Brazil in the twilight of his career and won Atlético Mineiro's first ever Copa Libertadores in 2013.
Carlos Tévez (Manchester United and Boca Juniors)
Tévez was an elite center forward that Premier League fans will surely remember for his time with West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City. Before he moved to Europe, he won the Copa Libertadores in 2003 with his boyhood club, Boca Juniors. Five years later, in 2008, he won the Champions League with Manchester United in his first season with the Red Devils.
Walter Samuel (Inter Milan and Boca Juniors)
The Argentine defender won the Copa Libertadores in 2000 with Boca Juniors before moving to Europe where he'd play the rest of his career. He was part of Jose Mourinho's, Inter Milan when it won the Champions League to complete the treble in 2010.
Cafú (AC Milan and Sao Paulo)
One of the greatest right backs in soccer history and the only player on the list with multiple Copa Libertadores trophies. He won the Libertadores in consecutive years with Sao Paulo in 1992 and 1993. He joined AC Milan in 2003 and won the Champions League in 2007 in his second to last season as a pro.
Dida (AC Milan and Cruzeiro)
Dida was a staple for AC Milan between the sticks in the early 2000s. The Brazilian goalkeeper won the Copa Libertadores for his boyhood club, Cruzeiro, in 1997. With AC Milan he won the Champions League twice, in 2003 and 2007, the first two Champions League titles of current Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti.
Roque Júnior (AC Milan and Palmeiras)
Although he wasn't the most well-known Brazilian of his era, Roque Júnior won it all in a span of four years. He won the Copa Libertadores with Palmeiras in 1999, the Champions League with AC Milan in 2003 and the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 2002.
Juan Pablo Sorín (Juventus and River Plate)
The Argentine left back is the most unique entry on this list as he won the Champions League and Copa Libertadores in the same season in 1995–96. He began the season playing in the Champions League with Juventus who went on to win the final in 1996. However, Sorín was loaned out to River Plate mid-season and a few months later won the Copa Libertadores with Los Millonarios in the summer of 1996, only 35 days after Juventus raised the UCL.
Willy Caballero (Chelsea and Boca Juniors)
The Argentine goalkeeper is more known for being a journeyman backup during the latter stages of his career. However, Caballero won the Copa Libertadores with Boca Juniors in 2003 alongside Tévez. Nearly 20 years later, he was part of Chelsea's squad that won the Champions League in 2021, despite not playing a single minute in the competition.