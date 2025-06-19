‘Expected’— Arsenal Close on Thomas Partey Contract Decision
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is now expected to leave the club on a free transfer amid reports that new contract talks have stalled.
The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the month and when Arsenal published their retained/released list, signifying which players are to depart as free agents, the midfielder was named in a separate group with whom talks over a new deal were still ongoing.
Two weeks on, there seems to have been no movement towards an agreement.
ESPN writes that talks are “at a standstill” and the signs point towards Partey no longer being an Arsenal player come July 1. Barcelona have been linked with the former Atlético Madrid midfielder, but the strongest interest seems to be from clubs in the Turkish Süper Lig.
Galatasaray have already shown their ambition in the market by signing Leroy Sané, who was at the end of this Bayern Munich contract. Fenerbahçe is the country’s other leading club.
Partey has been with Arsenal since 2020 when the club triggered a release clause in his Atlético contract worth £45 million ($60.4 million). But injury has ultimately put a ceiling on most of his time in north London, playing fewer than 25 Premier League games in 2020–21, 2021–22, and 2023–24.
The 2024–25 campaign, although now expected to be Partey’s last with Arsenal, was ironically his best. Versatility as both a combative midfielder and right back saw him exceed 50 appearances across all competitions, as well as score four Premier League goals.
Arsenal are yet to make a signing so far this summer, but have secured key centre back Gabriel to a new long-term contract. The chief priority for recruitment is a striker, with constant rumors chiefly surrounding Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško.