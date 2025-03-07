Who is the Fastest Player in the Champions League? Top 10 Revealed
The 10 fastest players in the UEFA Champions League, as of the round of 16, might surprise fans across the world.
UEFA tracks the top speeds by all players throughout a Champions League campaign. Players from some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Real Madrid and Manchester City make up part of the top 10.
The list includes popular names like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Erling Haaland and more.
Check out the full list below.
Rank
Player
Team
Speed (MPH)
1
Erling Haaland
22.7
2
Achraf Hakimi
PSG
22.68
3
Kylian Mbappe
22.61
4
Matheus Nunes
22.5
5
Mama Balde
Stade Brestois 29
22.4
6* (Two players)
Nicolas Kuhn
Celtic
22.3
7** (Six players)
Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
22.1
8*** (Three players)
Vinicius Junior
22
9**** (Six players)
Jeremie Frimpong
Bayer Leverkusen
21.99
10*****(Five players)
Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund
21.93
*Tied for 6th*
- Chemsdine Talbi - Club Brugge
**Tied for 7th**
- Adam Daghim - RB Salzburg
- Ibrahim Osman - Feyenoord
- Rafael Leao - AC Milan
- Pedro Henrique - Shakhtar Donetsk
- Abdukodir Khusanov - Manchester City
***Tied for 8th***
- Lois Openda - RB Leipzig
- Josha Vagnoman - VfB Stuttgart
****Tied for 9th****
- Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich
- Daizen Maeda - Celtic
- Nuno Mendes - PSG
- Jhon Duran - Aston Villa
- Wilfried Singo - Monaco
*****Tied for 10th*****
- Tomas Araujo - Benfica
- Marcos Llorente - Atletico Madrid
- Bradley Barcola - PSG
- Kevin - Shakhtar Donetsk