SI

Who is the Fastest Player in the Champions League? Top 10 Revealed

Which players crack the top 10 for top speed achieved in the Champions League this season?

Max Mallow

Kylian Mbappe (left) finds himself in the top three for fastest players in the Champions League this season.
Kylian Mbappe (left) finds himself in the top three for fastest players in the Champions League this season. / Laci Perenyi/IMAGO

The 10 fastest players in the UEFA Champions League, as of the round of 16, might surprise fans across the world.

UEFA tracks the top speeds by all players throughout a Champions League campaign. Players from some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Real Madrid and Manchester City make up part of the top 10.

The list includes popular names like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Erling Haaland and more.

Check out the full list below.

JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE

Who is the Fastest Player in the Champions League? Top 10 Revealed

Rank

Player

Team

Speed (MPH)

1

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

22.7

2

Achraf Hakimi

PSG

22.68

3

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid

22.61

4

Matheus Nunes

Manchester City

22.5

5

Mama Balde

Stade Brestois 29

22.4

6* (Two players)

Nicolas Kuhn

Celtic

22.3

7** (Six players)

Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich

22.1

8*** (Three players)

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid

22

9**** (Six players)

Jeremie Frimpong

Bayer Leverkusen

21.99

10*****(Five players)

Karim Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund

21.93

*Tied for 6th*

  • Chemsdine Talbi - Club Brugge

**Tied for 7th**

  • Adam Daghim - RB Salzburg
  • Ibrahim Osman - Feyenoord
  • Rafael Leao - AC Milan
  • Pedro Henrique - Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Abdukodir Khusanov - Manchester City

***Tied for 8th***

  • Lois Openda - RB Leipzig
  • Josha Vagnoman - VfB Stuttgart

****Tied for 9th****

  • Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich
  • Daizen Maeda - Celtic
  • Nuno Mendes - PSG
  • Jhon Duran - Aston Villa
  • Wilfried Singo - Monaco

*****Tied for 10th*****

  • Tomas Araujo - Benfica
  • Marcos Llorente - Atletico Madrid
  • Bradley Barcola - PSG
  • Kevin - Shakhtar Donetsk

READ THE LATEST UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS AND MORE

feed

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

Home/Soccer