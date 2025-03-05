Kylian Mbappe Reacts to 18-Year-Old Brother Ethan's Champions League Debut
Kylian Mbappé showed his support for his brother Ethan's performance in Lille's 1–1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
While Mbappé and Real Madrid were taking on Atlético Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, Ethan Mbappé was making his Champions League knockout stage debut. The 18-year-old got the nod on the right wing for Lille and played 71 minutes, a season-high for the promising young talent.
Although Ethan did not get himself on the scoresheet, he put in a solid performance against Dortmund. The Frenchman only misplaced seven passes, was never dispossessed and won 83% of his ground duels. He also completed the most dribbles (2) in the match.
Sure, Ethan would have liked to create more than one chance, but overall he was a bright spot for a Lille team that just suffered a 4–1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend. His older brother was certainly impressed by his performance and made sure to publicly share his support the following day.
Check out Mbappé's Instagram story below:
Mbappé commemorated Ethan's special night by posting a photo of his younger brother with celebratory emojis. In fact, the Real Madrid superstar made sure to post about his brother before he even acknowledged Real Madrid's 2–1 victory over Atlético Madrid.
The two brothers previously represented PSG before Mbappé left for Real Madrid and Ethan signed with Lille. They could have faced off in the league phase earlier this season, but Ethan missed out on Lille's clash with the Spanish giants due to injury.
Now on different sides of the Champions League bracket, Real Madrid and Lille would not meet again until the final in Munich. The scenario would be a dream for the Mbappé family, but first, the clubs must get past their opponents in the round of 16.
Lille has the advantage of hosting Dortmund in the second leg whereas Real Madrid must travel to the Metropolitano with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line.