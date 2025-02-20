SI

The Top 15 Scorers in the 2025 Champions League So Far

Players from 11 different clubs make up the Champions League's top goalscorers ahead of the round of 16.

Amanda Langell

Robert Lewandowski has the Champions League golden boot in his sights.
Robert Lewandowski has the Champions League golden boot in his sights. / IMAGO/Pressinphoto

An unexpected striker leads the way among the top 15 scorers in the 2025 Champions League so far.

Between the new extended league phase and the knockout phase playoffs, the 2024–25 Champions League has produced a staggering number of goals ahead of the round of 16. From Bayern Munich's nine-goal haul against Dinamo Zagreb to Paris Saint-Germain's 10 goals against Brest, the best goalscorers across Europe's top five leagues are on full display this season.

Players from 11 different clubs have scored six or more goals in the Champions League before March, but only one man has made it to double digits.

Check out the players atop the Champions League scoring charts ahead of the round of 16:

Rank

Player

Club

Goals

1

Serhou Guirassy

Borussia Dortmund

10

2

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona

9

3

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

8

4

Raphinha

Barcelona

8

5

Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid

7

6

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

7

7

Vangelis Pavlidis

Benfica

7

8

Vinícius Júnior

Real Madrid

7

9

Julián Alvarez

Atlético Madrid

6

10

Jonathan David

Lille

6

11

Ousmane Dembélé

Paris Saint-Germain

6

12

Santiago Giménez

Feyenoord, AC Milan

6

13

Antoine Griezmann

Atlético Madrid

6

14

Viktor Gyökeres

Sporting CP

6

15

Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen

6

Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy stands alone at the top as the only player with double digit goals in the Champions League so far. The 28-year-old bagged 10 goals in as many appearances, including the winner against Sporting CP in the knockout phase playoffs to send his side through to the round of 16.

Robert Lewandowski is close behind the Dortmund man with nine goals. The Poland international, along with his Barcelona teammate Raphinha, are the only two players in the top eight that managed their totals without playing a knockout phase playoff tie.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, meanwhile, jumped into the top five thanks to their production in the knockout phase playoffs. Haaland bagged a brace in the first leg against Real Madrid at the Etihad and Mbappé scored four goals across the two legs.

Harry Kane, Vangelis Pavlidis and Vinícius Júnior are the remaining three players with seven Champions League goals to their names. Below them are seven players with six goals each, including Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembélé and Atlético Madrid teammates, Julián Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann.

