‘Damaging My Reputation’—Fede Valverde Hits Back After Xabi Alonso Snub
Amid rumors that Fede Valverde “refused to play” at right back against Kairat, the Real Madrid midfielder fired off a strong message on social media, claiming he would play “wherever” Xabi Alonso needed.
Real Madrid once again find themselves without a healthy first-team right back. Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal are injured, leaving Alonso forced to improvise on the right flank.
Valverde, who was expected to reprise his emergency fullback duties from last season, publicly declared his desire to remain in the midfield, stating he does “not enjoy” playing at right back. Then, Alonso benched him in Real Madrid’s 5–0 victory over Kairat.
The decision prompted speculation from fans and the Spanish press that Valverde’s comments cost him a place in Los Blancos’ XI. Some reports even went as far to say that the Uruguayan refused to play at Central Stadium.
Less than 24 hours later, Valverde set the record straight with a lengthy statement on social media.
Valverde Pledges Loyalty to Real Madrid
“I have read several articles damaging my reputation,” Valverde posted on X. “I know I’ve had bad games, I’m aware of it. I’m not hiding, and I face the criticism head-on.
“I’m truly sad. People can say many things about me, but under no circumstances can they say that I refuse to play. I have given everything and more for this club, I’ve played while fractured, injured, and I’ve never complained or asked for a break.
“I have a good relationship with the coach, which makes me feel confident enough to tell him which position I prefer on the field, but I always, always made it clear that I’m available to perform anywhere, on any trip, and in every game.
“I’ve left my heart and soul in this club and I will continue to do so, even if sometimes it’s not enough or I’m not playing as I’d like. I swear on my pride that I will never give up and will fight until the end, playing wherever I’m needed.”
Alonso Addresses Head-Turning Valverde Decision
After Real Madrid’s Champions League victory, Alonso gave some insight into Valverde’s lack of minutes on Tuesday evening.
“It’s a decision I’ve made,” Alonso said in his postmatch press conference. “Fede is always ready. Always in a good frame of mind.
“If the game had called for it, he would have played. Like [Álvaro] Carreras. But you have to pace yourself. You have to know how to handle it.”
The decision from Alonso came in the aftermath of a lopsided Madrid derby defeat in which Valverde and Carreras struggled. The two players spent the entirety of Los Blancos’ next game on the bench.
All eyes will be on Alonso to see if he brings Valverde and Carreras back into his XI when Real Madrid take on third-place Villarreal in the final match before the October international break.