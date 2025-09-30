‘Expected’—Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury Return Timeline Revised
Trent Alexander-Arnold could return to full fitness after the October international break, reports in Spain claim, in what would be a major boost for Real Madrid.
The 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury five minutes into his first Champions League outing for the 15-time winners, and initial reports suggested the summer arrival would be out of action for between six to eight weeks.
Dani Carvajal has since joined Alexander-Arnold on the sidelines, with the veteran Spaniard expected to miss four to five weeks of action with a muscle injury picked up in the humiliating 5–2 defeat to rivals Atlético Madrid.
But there could be light at the end of the tunnel for Real Madrid, as MARCA report that Alexander-Arnold is expected to return to action following the conclusion of the October internationals.
Real Madrid face a Champions League away trip to Kairat Almaty and then a home La Liga match against Villarreal on Oct. 4 before then—those are the only two fixtures slated before the domestic season makes way for World Cup qualifiers.
That could mean a potential return for Alexander-Arnold against Getafe on Oct. 19, a little under five weeks after he was injured against Ligue 1 giants Marseille.
Real Madrid Lack Alternatives at Right Back
Raúl Asencio has been deployed at right back as an emergency measure, but the academy graduate has not looked anywhere near as comfortable in that position as he did in the heart of defense last season.
The versatile Federico Valverde has also played some minutes at right back, especially a season ago under Carlo Ancelotti, when injuries also hindered Los Blancos. Although the Uruguay international has filled-in admirably, he’s repeatedly stated that he “wasn’t born to play right back.”
Xabi Alonso has been forced to promote Real Madrid Castilla right back David Jiménez to the first team, at least until Alexander-Arnold is back available. The good news is that the former Liverpool star is now looking a sure bet to feature in the first Clásico of the season, which sees Barcelona visit the Spanish capital on Sunday, Oct. 26.