‘Outrage’—FIFA President Issues World Cup Apology to Argentina Boss Lionel Scaloni
FIFA president Gianni Infantino declared it an “outrage” that Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was forced to wear gloves while holding the World Cup trophy at Friday’s draw.
Scaloni, who led La Albiceleste to glory in Qatar three years ago, presented the World Cup on stage at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The Argentine wore white gloves to handle the golden trophy, something Infantino admits he was unaware of until after the draw.
“I apologize on behalf of FIFA. I didn’t know,” Infantino said the following day at the reveal show for the full schedule of matches at the 2026 World Cup.
“Of course, the world champions can touch the cup. I apologize, I didn’t know,” Infantino continued. “What an outrage! It’s just that when you’re a world champion, you look younger every day.”
The 55-year-old allowed Scaloni to come on stage for a re-do, and this time, he handed over the trophy with his bare hands. The Argentina boss thanked Infantino for the gesture.
Argentina Kick Off World Cup Title Defense in Group J
The reigning world champions learned their fate at Friday’s draw, along with the 47 other countries competing in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer. Argentina landed in Group J with Algeria, Austria and Jordan.
It was a favorable draw for Argentina, but Scaloni is not taking any opponents lightly.
“As we stated in 2022, there are no easy opponents; we have to play all the matches,” the Argentine said after the draw. “On paper, it’s a group where we have to give our all to advance to the next round.”
Scaloni went on to point out Austria’s “great qualifying campaign” and praised Algeria for having “great players and a large youth academy that also feeds France and other countries.”
La Albiceleste’s first test at the 2026 World Cup comes against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.