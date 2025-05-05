FIFA World Cup 2026 Themes: Listen to the SonicIDs for Each of the 16 Host Cities
There are plenty of factors from a World Cup that mark its place in history, but few measure up to the theme songs for each tournament.
The theme songs for each tournament become defining features, used for player walkouts, ads, and television transitions. Their tunes ingrain themselves in viewers’ heads throughout the competition, all of course before they become nostalgic throwbacks to past tournaments.
While a traditional World Cup has one theme and sounds that encapsulate the entire World Cup journey and highlight the host nation, the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico has 17, one for each city and a general theme to bring them under one umbrella.
To produce the 16 unique compositions, nicknamed "SonicIDs," FIFA partnered with local DJS and artists to create sounds that would resonate with their communities and make the first-ever 48-team World Cup even more historic.
Here are all the themes fans will become familiar with during next year’s tournament, which kicks off on June 11 in Mexico City at the Estadio Azteca. If you missed our ranking of each city's World Cup poster, check that out too.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Theme
Atlanta
Atlanta's World Cup theme saw FIFA team up with Georgia's own Dallas Austin, who is among the several Grammy Award winning artists to bring their talents into the soccer space.
Boston
Known for their world-class music education and musician development, Berklee College brings a unique Bostonian flavor to the city's World Cup theme song for next summer's tournament.
Dallas
An audio engineer who has worked with world-famous artists inlcuding , Ed Sheeran, Blake Shelton, Lady Gaga, and Travis Scott, Tre Nagella put his spin on the Dallas World Cup theme.
Guadalajara
A house music producer, Bautista ensured the Guadalajara anthem included horns and echoes, defining features of the music culture in one of Mexico's most vibrant cities.
Houston
A producer local to the Houston arena, Bombón linked up with FIFA to produce a theme highlighting the cities hip hop and R&B culture, while also throwing in a little bit of Latino flare, albeit less than other cities.
Kansas City
Having sold over two million albums, Kansas City's own Tech N9ne brought a bit more of a vocal vibe to this theme song.
Los Angeles
DJ FLICT brought his techno flair to the theme for Los Angeles, further elevating himself as one of the prominent soccer music producers in the city, having worked closely with LAFC in the past.
Miami
As much as Pitbull might be Mr. Worldwide, it was Puerto Rico's Mr. Naisgai leading the theme for Miami, a big challenge given their city's status of having Lionel Messi on their local MLS team.
Mexico City
The Mexican Institute of Sound brought a uniquely Mexican touch to the theme for the city that will host the tournament's opening game, blending the base theme with touches of mariachi in a project led by Camilo Lara, who has worked on several films including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Monterrey
How do you create a single theme to unify a city that has split soccer allegiances between Tigres UANL and CF Monterrey? It wasn't an easy task for Toy Selectah, but he delivered with a funky mashup for Monterrey.
New York/New Jersey
Hosting the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, New York/New Jersey had a defining and critical theme design, and enlisted production company Take A Daytrip with the pressure. While a little closer to the central theme, they certainly added a New York touch.
Philadelphia
Once half of the DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince duo with Will Smith, one of the top American DJs stepped in to offer his talents on Philadelphia's World Cup SonicID.
San Fransisco Bay Area
Dan The Automator made sure San Francisco locals could resonate with the SonicID, bringing in the city's transit chime and adding the fog horn for the Bay Area.
Seattle
A native of nearby Brenton, Washington, Sango stepped in to produce Seattle's theme, building on the central beat with Indigenous heritage. However, there was no call-out to Seattle's history with the grunge music genre.
Toronto
The only SonicID created by a female music producer, Hill Kourkoutis, Toronto's theme featured the sounds of Toronto's local transit company, while adding in flares of different cultures, representing the city's multicultural residents.
Vancouver
Grayson Repp was a DJ at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and brought his experience of the global tournament into his remix. He also added an Indigenous flavor, showcasing the Pacific Northwest identity.
"Being from Vancouver, my entire DJ history was from Granville Street essentially, so it was nice to come home and make a track for our city, our stadium and our team," Repp told CBC Radio. "I want people to get up and dance and want people to move when they listen to this, because I feel like that's what's been lacking in other tournaments."