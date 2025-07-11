Five Biggest Liga MX Transfers for Apertura 2025 Season: World Cup Winner, Premier League Experience
The Liga MX Apertura 2025 season is upon us and teams have and will continue to add reinforcements to their rosters until the summer transfer window closes.
A number of clubs have already announced some important signings as they look to dethrone reigning champions Toluca. Others are still deep in negotiations to land high-profile players in deals that could be announced once the season has already started.
After a winter transfer window that saw stars the likes of Sergio Ramos and James Rodríguez land in Mexico’s top-flight, more globally recognized players have joined Liga MX this summer.
From exciting young talents moving within the league to well-known former European league players, it's been a busy window for all 18 Liga MX teams.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s picks for the five biggest transfers in Liga MX for the Apertura 2025 season so far.
5. Efraín Álvarez
Previous Club: Tijuana
New Club: Chivas
Efraín Álvarez has been one of the few bright spots for Tijuana since he joined the club in the summer of 2023. The LA Galaxy academy product is a menace down the right wing thanks to his speed and skillful dribbling. He’s one of the best creative wingers in the league and should help Chivas return to respectability in the Apertura 2025.
The 23-year-old Mexico international was bound to move to a bigger club this season, to the point where Chivas had to battle with bitter rivals Club América for his signature. In the end, Álvarez lands with El Rebaño after conquering the 2025 Gold Cup.
4. Isaías Violante
Previous Club: Toluca
New Club: Club América
Las Águilas pivoted after losing out on the Álvarez sweepstakes and instead landed perhaps an even more intriguing talent in Liga MX champion with Toluca, Isaías Violante.
Despite starting just three matches in the Clausura 2025, Violante was a regular for the reigning champions off the bench. Capable of playing on either wing, the 21-year-old showed immense promise during his almost weekly cameos a season ago.
With a handful of attackers departing Las Águilas, Violante has a chance to play consistent minutes with André Jardine’s side.
3. José Paradela
Previous Club: Necaxa
New Club: Cruz Azul
Necaxa’s incredible rise from 13th-place finishers in the Apertura 2024 to fifth-place finishers and near semifinalists in the Clausura 2025 couldn’t be explained without the brilliance of José Paradela.
The former River Plate man joined Necaxa at the start of 2024, but fully exploded come 2025. Last season he had eight goals and eight assists in 19 games, fueling Los Rayos’ cinderella run.
Nicolás Larcamon brought out the best of Paradela in Necaxa. With the Argentine manager moving to Cruz Azul for the Apertura 2025, he made sure to bring with him one of the best attacking midfielders in Mexico’s top-flight.
2. Aaron Ramsey
In one of the most out-of-nowhere transfers in recent Liga MX history, long-time Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will join Pumas after many thought his playing days were over.
The former Wales international played for Cardiff City last season but was given the role as caretaker manager for the final three games of the campaign. The Welsh side were eventually relegated from the Championship, but Ramsey was given an opportunity to move to Liga MX, where he’ll return to the pitch.
The 34-year-old could form a very interesting partnership with Panama international Adalberto Carrasquilla in Pumas’ midfield. Ramsey admitted he’s “excited to play and be a part of this historic club”. The veteran will look to help Efraín Juárez’s side to return to relevancy after recent lackluster seasons.
1. Ángel Correa
It’s not common that a current World Cup champion joins Liga MX, but Tigres pulled-off Liga MX’s marque signing of the summer so far by acquiring Ángel Correa from Atlético Madrid.
Correa enjoyed a successful, decade-long stint with Diego Simeone’s side. His 469 appearances for Atléti are the second-most by a non-Spanish player in club history, only behind Jan Oblak. Despite his long tenure in Spain, Correa is just 30 years old and still has plenty to offer for a Tigres side that will likely be fighting for silverware.
The 2022 World Cup champion will joins a side that boasts one of the strongest rosters in all of Mexico, but with club legend André-Pierre Gignac nearing the end of his playing days, Correa could very well become the leading figure of one of the most successful clubs in Liga MX over the past decade.