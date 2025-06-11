Five Damning Statistics From Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT Reign So Far
In the eight months since Mauricio Pochettino took charge of the U.S. men’s national team, the Stars and Stripes have reached new lows.
Following a successful career managing clubs throughout Europe, Pochettino accepted the challenge of leading a talented, yet underachieving USMNT. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup unfolding largely on U.S. soil, the pressure was on Pochettino to come in and revitalize a side that had just crashed out of Copa América 2024 in the group stage.
Except the Argentine’s tenure so far has been full of disappointments. From lifeless performances and embarrassing defeats to questionable tactics and team decisions, Pochettino’s reign over the Stars and Stripes has been nothing short of a failure.
Pochettino was expected to unlock the full potential of the USMNT, but instead, he only has many unwanted statistics to show for his efforts.
USMNT Snap Unbeaten Streak Against Mexico
Let’s start with Pochettino’s first defeat as the USMNT manager. In his second match in charge, the 53-year-old traveled to Guadalajara to lead the Stars and Stripes against El Tri in an international friendly.
Expectations were high for the USMNT, especially after it secured a 2–0 victory over Panama in Pochettino’s debut on the touchline. What unfolded in Mexico, though, was a poor 2–0 defeat for the Stars and Stripes that made some unwanted history.
The defeat was the first time since 2009 the USMNT lost to El Tri on Mexican soil. It also snapped the Stars and Stripes’ seven-match unbeaten streak against Mexico, their longest in the 90-year history of the rivalry.
Still, not many alarm bells were sounded by the disappointing performance given that Pochettino was without many of his best players for the match, including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah.
USMNT Fail to Defend Concacaf Nations League Title
The USMNT bounced back from its defeat to Mexico and went on to win its next four matches. Pochettino’s squad, back to full strength, then faced off with Panama in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.
The Stars and Stripes suffered a shocking 1–0 defeat on U.S. soil in perhaps one of their worst performances in a competitive match in recent memory. Panama registered just one shot on target in the match, and it was their winning goal.
The loss meant for the first time in history, the USMNT would not win the Concacaf Nations League final. The U.S. had won all three previous editions of the tournament, but under Pochettino, the team failed to even make the final.
Even worse, the USMNT went on to suffer a 2–1 defeat to Canada in the third-place match and ultimately finished fourth in the competition.
USMNT Suffer Three Consecutive Defeats
Following their Concacaf Nations League disappointment, the Stars and Stripes returned to action against Türkiye to play one of two international friendlies ahead of the 2025 Gold Cup. The USMNT once again could not manage a positive result and suffered a 2–1 defeat.
Pochettino became the first USMNT manager to lose three matches in a row since Jürgen Klinsmann in 2015. The losing streak also marked the second time in the calendar year the USMNT suffered three consecutive defeats.
It must be said, though, that Pochettino was once again left without almost every one of his starters. Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Folarin Balogun, Antonee Robinson, Sergiño Dest, McKennie, Weah and Gio Reyna all missed the clash with Türkiye.
The long list of absentees, along with the USMNT’s passion on the pitch, made the unwanted statistic easier to digest.
USMNT Concede Four Against Switzerland
Any small positives from the USMNT’s defeat to Türkiye vanished when the team took the field against Switzerland three days later. The Stars and Stripes were absolutely humiliated on U.S. soil and reached a new low under Pochettino.
The USMNT conceded four goals in the opening 40 minutes of a match for the first time since Nov. 9, 1980. It was also the first time in history the team ever did so on home soil.
In fact, by the 33-minute mark, the USMNT was already down 3–0. The nightmare half was as lopsided as can be and the exact opposite of what a team would want to look like ahead of its final tournament before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Even the USMNT’s lack of superstars on the pitch was not an excuse for their embarrassing performance at GEODIS Park.
USMNT Suffer Four Consecutive Defeats
The defeat against Switzerland extended the USMNT’s losing streak to four matches. Although the Stars and Stripes managed not to concede in the second half, they still could not even get on the scoresheet in their 4–0 loss.
The USMNT has now lost four consecutive matches for the first time since 2007. Under Pochettino, the U.S. has put together its worst spell in 18 years.
All will be forgotten if Pochettino can lead his team to silverware at this summer’s Gold Cup, but that dream is hard to imagine given the USMNT’s recent performances. Before the USMNT can start thinking about a trophy, it must first secure a consistent run of victories.