Five Notable Soccer Players That Have Been Suspended for Doping Scandals
With the news of Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk's positive test, the latest chapter of soccer's doping scandals is being written. In the meantime, we look back at some of the biggest names that have been suspended for doping across soccer's history.
Soccer isn't a sport categorically linked with doping scandals, yet some of the sport's biggest stars have faced bans over the years. Mudryk's recent positive test for meldonium, as with other players who test positive for banned substances, garner headlines and attention from across the globe.
Let's take a look back at some of the most notable doping bans in soccer.
5. Fred
The former Manchester United midfielder tested positive for a banned substance while playing for Brazil during the 2015 Copa América in Chile.
In Dec. 2015, Conmebol suspended Fred for one year—retroactive to the date of the positive test in the summer—but he could continue to play for his then club, FC Shakhtar Donetsk. However, in Feb. 2016, FIFA extended Fred's suspension to the club level as well, keeping him on the sidelines for the final four months of the 2015-16 season.
The Brazilian would return and have a solid season in Ukraine's top flight, earning him a spot in Brazil's 2018 FIFA World Cup squad and a move to Manchester United.
4. André Onana
Before reaching a UEFA Champions League final with Inter Milan and later becoming Manchester United's replacement for David de Gea, André Onana was suspended for a full year during his time at Ajax.
Onana was caught with a banned substance in his blood, one that, according to him, he mistakenly consumed. He wanted to take paracetamol to cure a headache but accidentally took Lasimac—the banned substance—which had been prescribed to his wife after giving birth.
UEFA issued the suspension that applied to both club and country in Feb. 2021. The goalkeeper appealed the ruling and the ban was reduced to nine months. He returned in November and was able to be part of Cameroon's journey to the African Cup of Nations semifinal in Jan. 2022, before moving to Inter the following summer.
3. Pep Guardiola
Before he became one of the greatest managers of all time, in 2001, Pep Guardiola was in the eye of the storm of a doping scandal after he tested positive for a banned substance when he was playing at then Serie A side, Brescia.
After a second positive test once again found Nandrolone in his blood, Guardiola was hit with a four month suspension and an economic fine, despite his boisterous protests pleading his innocence.
Guardiola served his suspension; however, he never stopped fighting the case. Eight years later in 2009, when he was already Barcelona's manager, he was cleared of all charges by an Italian judge.
2. Paul Pogba
The 2018 World Cup winning, French midfielder, Paul Pogba is perhaps the latest example of a massive doping scandal in the soccer world.
Pogba was temporarily suspended in Sept. 2023, after a test revealed high levels of testosterone in his system. Following further testing, he was handed a four year suspension in Feb. 2024, one of the longest doping bans ever levied, after he tested positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA).
The former Juventus and Manchester United player appealed the decision and got his suspension reduced to 18 months. The Frenchman is now targeting a return to action in March 2025, currently in the market for a new team to resume his career as a 31-year-old.
1. Diego Maradona
Considered by many the greatest soccer player of all time, Diego Armando Maradona is also the face of doping scandals in the soccer world.
Twice in his career, Maradona received a 15 month ban for doping. The first came in 1991 during his time in Italy. He tested positive for cocaine and the suspension ensued, ending his time with Napoli, the club who later baptized their stadium with Maradona's name.
The second came during the 1994 FIFA World Cup. After scoring in Argentina's opening game victory against Greece, Maradona was very publicly taken to do a drug test following the victory against Nigeria in the second game. The test came back positive with five different variants of ephedrine, as Argentine media put it "Maradona tasted them all." He was immediately kicked out of the tournament and given his second 15 month ban. It was the last time Maradona played with the Albiceleste shirt.
Maradona tested positive for a third and final time in Aug. 1997, during his final stint at Boca Juniors, before retiring from the sport in October of that year.