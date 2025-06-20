Florian Wirtz’s Potential Shirt Numbers at Liverpool
Liverpool have wasted no time in strengthening their Premier League-title winning squad in Arne Slot’s second summer at the helm.
Having been very quiet last summer, the Reds have saved funds that are now ready to be splurged. Jeremie Frimpong has already arrived from Bayer Leverkusen and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is likely to follow the Dutchman through the entrance doors for a fee of around £40 million.
But there can be no doubting who Liverpool supporters are most excited about: Florian Wirtz. The 22-year-old has become the most expensive player in British transfer history, signing a long-term contract to bolster an attacking arsenal that already includes Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai among others.
Wirtz is the definition of a statement signing for the Premier League champions and will undoubtedly have his name plastered on the back of replica shirts across Liverpool and the world. But what number will sit below?
Florian Wirtz Shirt Number History
Wirtz wore several numbers during his time in the youth setups at Köln and Bayer Leverkusen but it was at the latter where he rose through the ranks. The German first donned the No.27 jersey when making a name for himself with Die Werkself, wearing the shirt on arrival in the senior squad in 2019–20.
Wirtz wore the number for four consecutive seasons but then transferred to the shirt every young attacking midfielder desires: No.10. The starlet inherited the number from Kerem Demirbay when the midfielder departed for Galatasaray in August 2023, with Wirtz wearing it for the following campaign as Leverkusen won the Bundesliga for the first time in their history and clinched the DFB-Pokal—going unbeaten in both competitions.
However, for Germany, things have been far more chaotic. He’s worn seven different numbers during his time with the senior national team, including the No.7, No.11 and, most recently, No.17. The latter is what appeared on his shirt during the June international break.
Liverpool Available Shirt Numbers
There have been reports suggesting that Wirtz is desperate to take the No.10 jersey at Liverpool. The problem with that is that Alexis Mac Allister currently dons that particular shirt and it would be audacious of the German to come into the team and immediately ask for a trade.
However, Wirtz furiously hit back at rumours suggesting he’s hungry to wear the No.10. Taking to social media, he wrote: “Who says I want the 10. I respect players. Don't believe everything what's written.”
It’s therefore expected that Wirtz will take on the No.27 shirt he wore when emerging in Leverkusen. It’s vacant after Darwin Núñez swapped to the No.9 in 2023–24, with Divock Origi, Philipp Degen, Grégory Vignal and Haukur Ingi Guðnason the others to wear the No.27 since the turn of the century.
But if Wirtz wants a change, then there are plenty of options. The No.6, 12, 13, 15, 16, 22, 23, 24 and 25 are all currently available at Anfield.