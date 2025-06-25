Former Liverpool, England Midfielder Announces Retirement, Tributes Pour In
Adam Lallana has officially announced the end of a professional career which lasted almost two decades, taking him from England’s third tier to Champions League glory.
The Southampton academy graduate began and ended his career on the south coast. In between, he spent six trophy-laden, if injury-impacted, seasons at Liverpool before going in search of a starting role at Brighton & Hove Albion. The 34-cap England international featured heavily at the 2014 World Cup and the European Championships two years later, bringing his signature slippery dribbling style to the global stage.
“As I call time on my playing career, I do so with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and pride,” Lallana wrote in an emotional Instagram post. “I could not be more appreciative of the opportunities I’ve been given and the support I’ve received along the way. You owe so much to so many on a journey like this—it’s impossible to name everyone, but to all those please know how grateful I am. I couldn’t have done it without you.
“It’s crazy to think this all began in the last millennium, when I signed for the academy in 1999. Since making my professional debut in 2006, I realise I’ve been blessed to live the dream that millions of people share.
“Southampton… the place where it all started, and fittingly where it ends. It’s the club I ultimately owe everything to. Liverpool… the chance to represent one of the greatest clubs in the world and win some of the biggest prizes in the game. Brighton… home to some of the happiest years of my life, at a club deeply connected to its community and run in such a smart, modern way. And England… every single cap meant the world to me. Representing my country was the greatest honour.
“I’m proud of the playing career I’ve had and have no regrets about any of it. I embrace all the highs and all the lows as they’ve shaped me into who I am.”
Lallana’s post sparked a swell of responses from his former teammates. James Milner, who played alongside his compatriot at Liverpool and Brighton, gushed: “What a player, what a man.” Another former Merseyside colleague, Dejan Lovren, added: “Well done brate (Serbian for ‘brother’) on your fantastic career. It’s been a pleasure to play alongside you for a long time. All the best in your new chapter.”
That next chapter may very well reside on the touchline. Lallana has been taking his coaching badges and was afforded the opportunity to oversee some training sessions before taking on the role of Southampton’s interim assistant manager across the final seven games of the 2024–25 Premier League season. “I’m excited for whatever the future brings,” Lallana teased in his final sign-off.