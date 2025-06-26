Four Liverpool Players Most Affected by Milos Kerkez’s Transfer
Florian Wirtz has been Liverpool’s statement signing of the summer but the Reds have also been swift to bolster their defence in the transfer market.
Jeremie Frimpong has signed from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back and there is movement at left back, too. Milos Kerkez has officially joined from Bournemouth, with the Reds splashing £40 million ($54.5 million) on the exciting 21-year-old—the move takes Liverpool's spending to a record amount for a single transfer window.
The Premier League champions already have a stellar squad but will have even more depth and quality in their ranks next season. While Kerkez’s arrival is good news for Liverpool supporters, it may pose a few issues for his new teammates.
Here are four players who will be most affected—for good and bad—by Kerkez’s transfer.
Andy Robertson
Andy Robertson is undoubtedly the player most adversely impacted by Kerkez’s transfer. The 31-year-old has been Liverpool’s first-choice left-back but his obvious decline has been a key factor in the Reds pursuing a replacement.
Kerkez is seen as the natural heir to Robertson’s throne. Both are offensive-minded full-backs with commendable energy, with the Hungarian reminiscent of a younger iteration of his soon-to-be teammate.
With Liverpool hoping to retain their Premier League title while also going deep in the Champions League and domestic cup competitions, there should be plenty of rotation in 2025–26. Robertson managed 45 appearances for the Reds last term but could be in for a reduction in minutes moving forward, even if he’s still likely to earn plenty of game time.
There have been reports suggesting Robertson is wanted by Atlético Madrid and he may be tempted to make the switch given his upcoming battle for starts with Kerkez.
Kostas Tsimikas
Kostas Tsimikas struggled enough for minutes last season but things are set to get even tougher. Liverpool’s second-choice left-back has proven something of a cult hero during his time at Anfield but his inconsistent performances when replacing Robertson have pushed him to the fringes.
Tsimikas turned out just 29 times for Liverpool last term, with many of his outings coming from the bench. He will now be the club’s third left-back option and given he can’t feature anywhere else in the team, a summer exit is possible. A transfer is almost certain if Robertson doesn’t depart.
The Greece international’s time is running out on Merseyside—his contract expires in 2027 and won’t be renewed—and Kerkez’s signing could send him out the exit door.
Virgil van Dijk
In Frimpong and Kerkez, Liverpool have signed two of the most attacking full-backs in the business. While the Hungarian is slightly more reserved than the ex-Leverkusen star, he’s still an incredibly positive presence capable of providing goals and assists following marauding runs up the flanks.
While that could be very good news for the Anfield faithful, it will very possibly mean extra work for Virgil van Dijk. The Liverpool skipper is more adept than most at covering acres of space and being a one-man defence when necessary, but he will be 34 next month and he’s likely to lose a yard of space soon.
If Kerkez does fly up and down the left wing, Van Dijk could be left exposed on the counter-attack. It could be an area of the pitch Liverpool’s opponents look to exploit next term.
Luis Díaz
While Kerkez doesn’t pose a threat to Luis Díaz’s place in the starting lineup, the Colombian winger will be expected to swiftly forge a relationship with the youngster. Having worked almost exclusively with Robertson for years, a natural understanding has built between the pair, but Kerkez will provide a new dynamic.
That could prove beneficial to Díaz, who will be provided with greater attacking support by an overlapping full-back capable of entertaining defenders and creating space for the 28-year-old to conjure his magic. But it will take time for any partnership to form and flourish.
The transfer could impact Díaz’s responsibilities, too. He’s not afraid of defensive work but Kerkez’s advanced positioning might force the winger to track back more frequently in order to plug gaps, which is, of course, not the strongest aspect of his game. Ideally, Liverpool want Díaz as close to the opposition penalty area as possible.
Having enjoyed an excellent 2024–25 campaign with 17 goals and five assists, it will be intriguing to see whether Díaz’s output increases or decreases with Kerkez sharing his wing.