Four Potential Destinations for Darwin Nunez After Transfer Collapse
For the majority of Arne Slot’s admittedly brief reign at Liverpool, Darwin Núñez’s Anfield exit has looked nothing but inevitable.
The 26-year-old struggled to make an immediate impression upon Slot’s arrival and was limited to a bit-part role during Liverpool’s title-winning 2024–25 campaign. He started just eight Premier League matches and only amassed seven goals in all competitions.
With the Reds splashing the cash this summer, recouping funds has become increasingly significant. Núñez appears an excellent income source and it seemed as if Liverpool were set to offload the Uruguayan on Serie A champions Napoli, who were in pole position to complete a deal.
However, the Italians have since walked away from the transfer due to the sizeable fee required to sign Núñez, with Liverpool reportedly rebuffing an offer just short of £50 million. While his proposed move to Naples has collapsed, the striker is still expected to depart this summer.
Here are four potential destinations for Núñez.
Al Hilal
The most likely destination for Núñez now appears to be the Saudi Pro League. He’s been touted with a switch to the Middle East throughout the summer and it’s believed that recent FIFA Club World Cup participants Al Hilal will turn to the South American following unsuccessful negotiations with Victor Osimhen.
Al Hilal certainly won’t struggle coughing up the sum needed to sign Núñez—evidently more than £50 million—and their £65 million bid for Osimhen puts Liverpool in a strong bargaining position. The Saudi side have splurged on star talent before, namely Neymar, Malcom and Rúben Neves.
With Núñez potentially struggling for European suitors capable of matching his asking price, the move to Al Hilal could become increasingly tempting. He would earn a fortune in Asia and would once again be provided with the opportunity to earn regular minutes.
AC Milan
Napoli may have withdrawn from the race for Núñez but AC Milan could take their place. Recent reports claim the Rossoneri, now led by Max Allegri, have already tabled an offer of €60 million (£52 million) for the Uruguay international, although whether that would be enough to convince Liverpool to facilitate his departure remains to be seen.
Milan find themselves short in the final third heading into the new campaign having seen Tammy Abraham and João Félix’s loans expire and Luka Jović depart on a free transfer. That leaves Santiago Giménez as their only senior striker ahead of the new term, with a No.9 addition expected before the season commences.
Núñez would certainly be an interesting signing for the Italians and would be capable of sharing minutes with Giménez. The forward has shown glimpses of his potential at Liverpool and could benefit from a change of surroundings as he aims to rediscover his early career form.
Atlético Madrid
Núñez appears tailor-made for Atlético Madrid given his counter-attacking ability, stature and fiery personality, with Diego Simeone capable of getting the best out of the misfiring Liverpool forward. However, whether they need him is another question altogether.
Atléti were briefly linked with Núñez towards the end of the 2024–25 season but currently boast two excellent centre forward options in Julián Alvarez and Alexander Sørloth. The versatile Antoine Griezmann is also capable of featuring in Simeone’s attacking pair.
However, Alvarez has been linked with a summer exit to Barcelona and should that saga develop, Atléti would be in desperate search of a replacement. Núñez could prove the solution.
Galatasaray
Osimhen and Núñez could well find themselves inextricably linked during this summer’s transfer merry-go-round. The Nigeria international was not only a target for Al Hilal, he’s wanted by Turkish behemoths Galatasaray after a successful loan spell with them last term.
Napoli’s transfer demands could prove a stumbling block in negotiations over a permanent transfer for Osimhen this summer, however, with Galatasaray potentially having to turn their attention elsewhere if they can’t organise the payment of his €75 million (£65 million).
Núñez could be a viable alternative for the Turkish outfit and would potentially be a cost-effective solution, too. While still hugely expensive, Liverpool are unlikely to demand £65 million for their out-of-form No.9.