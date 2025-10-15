Frenkie de Jong Ends Barcelona Contract Standoff, Addresses Salary Rumors
Barcelona announced Frenkie de Jong signed a new long-term contract with the club through 2029, putting an end to years of speculation regarding his future.
“Frenkie de Jong will continue to wear the Blaugrana jersey for a long time to come. This Wednesday, the final signing of the new contract that will keep the midfielder with FC Barcelona until 2029 took place,” the club said.
Present at the contract signing was president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco, among others.
De Jong reiterated playing for Barcelona as his “dream” and praised the current team environment.
“My relationship with [Hansi Flick] has been good from the very beginning. He always said he had faith in me, and he’s shown it. I can improve in many ways and I’ll continue working as always,” the Netherlands international said to the gathered media.
De Jong Remains Vital to Barcelona’s Plans
Touted as one of the most talented midfielders in the world, he first signed with Barcelona in 2019 from Ajax. De Jong has been a constant fixture in multiple regimes as Barcelona sought consistency.
An injury plagued 2023–24 campaign saw him miss 21 games across La Liga and the Champions League. After fully recovering last October, De Jong has played a primary role in Flick’s midfield. He made 46 appearances in 2024–25 as the Catalans achieved a first domestic treble.
Question marks surrounding his future had been ever present over the years. In 2022, Barcelona agreed to sell to Manchester United for around €75 million (£65.1 million, $87.2 million). De Jong was adamant about staying in Spain, though, and the move eventually fell apart.
Over the October international break, De Jong alluded to a contract nearly being done: “Basically, as I’ve always said, I’m going to renew with Barcelona. We’re very close. When there’s real news, you’ll hear about it, but I can’t say anything for now.”
De Jong also parted ways with longtime representative Ali Dursun in the summer, a move that seemingly expedited a renewal.
De Jong Comments on Salary Rumors
De Jong commented on rumors regarding his salary at the club, an ongoing discussion over the years given he’s reportedly a top earner.
“I’m not going to tell you how much I earn, but the figures that have circulated are exaggerated. That’s not the reality at all. And it has affected the way people have judged me,” he said.
According to Capology, De Jong will make a gross of €19 million a year, plus bonuses, in 2025–26. De Jong is considered by Capology as a verified player, meaning his earnings are, “sourced from public reporting and/or sources close to Capology.”