‘Never Positive’—Arne Slot Issues Worrying Alisson, Ekitike Injury Updates
Arne Slot already ruled Alisson out of Liverpool’s trip to Stamford Bridge at the weekend after the goalkeeper suffered an injury in the Reds’ 1–0 defeat to Galatasaray.
The Brazilian shot-stopper was forced to come off the pitch just 11 minutes into the second half after sustaining what looked to be a muscle injury. Alisson grimaced in pain after saving a shot from Victor Osimhen and could not continue.
Giorgi Mamardashvili replaced the 32-year-old, who missed chunks of last season with a hamstring injury, a thigh injury and a concussion. Now, Alisson is looking at another spell on the sidelines, according to Slot.
“It is never positive if you go off like this,” the Liverpool boss told Prime Video after the Champions League defeat.
“You can be sure [Alisson] is not gonna play on Saturday,” Slot confirmed.
The Reds will now be without arguably the best goalkeeper in the world when they travel to west London to take on Chelsea this weekend. Alisson joins Giovanni Leoni in the infirmary, though Slot did not reveal the specific injury the Brazil international is nursing.
Liverpool Also Sweating Over Hugo Ekitiké’s Status
Just 12 minutes after Alisson left the pitch, Hugo Ekitiké was also forced to withdraw from the game. The summer signing appeared to gesture at his hamstring to the club’s medical team as he was replaced with Alexis Mac Allister.
“[Ekitiké] felt something when he had to reach for the ball,” Slot said following the match. “He said he couldn’t continue. Let’s see how he is on the weekend.”
The Dutchman will be hoping the issue is nothing serious for Ekitiké, who has already tallied six goal contributions across all competitions in his first nine appearances in a red shirt.
Losing both Alisson and Ekitiké would be a major blow for a Liverpool side struggling to find their form of last season. The reigning English champions suffered a 2–1 defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend and now a disappointing defeat to Galatasaray just four days later.
The pressure will be on the Reds to return to winning ways against a Chelsea side that picked up a 1–0 victory over Benfica in their second Champions League league phase match.