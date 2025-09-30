Galatasaray vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool’s second Champions League outing of the season sees them travel to Istanbul, as they face Galatasaray off the back of their first defeat of 2025–26.
Eddie Nketiah‘s stoppage-time strike saw the Reds succumb at Selhurst Park, and Arsenal’s last-gasp victory at Newcastle United on Sunday means Liverpool’s advantage at the Premier League summit has been trimmed to two points.
It was a loss that many suspected to be coming for Arne Slot’s side, who have so far been reliant on late show after late show to maintain their perfect opening to the new campaign. They looked on course to cruise to three points against Atlético Madrid in their league phase opener two weeks ago, but Marcos Llorente’s brace pegged them back. A Virgil van Dijk header ensured their continental season started with a victory, though.
Galatasaray, meanwhile, have dominated domestically in recent years but have been unable to make much of an impression on the big stage. Their Champions League campaign started horribly as they were thumped 5–1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany. Okan Buruk’s side are a different beast on home soil, however.
What Time Does Galatasaray vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: Istanbul, Türkiye
- Stadium: RAMS Park
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 30
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)
- VAR: Jérome Brisard (FRA)
Galatasaray vs. Liverpool Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Galatasaray: 1 win
- Liverpool: 1 win
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Galatasaray 3–2 Liverpool (December 5, 2006) - Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Galatasaray
Liverpool
Alanyaspor 0–1 Galatasaray - 26/09/25
Crystal Palace 2–1 Liverpool - 27/09/25
Galatasaray 3–1 Konyaspor - 22/09/25
Liverpool 2–1 Southampton - 23/09/25
Eintracht Frankfurt 5–1 Galatasaray - 18/09/25
Liverpool 2–1 Everton - 20/09/25
Eyüpspor 0–2 Galatasaray - 13/09/25
Liverpool 3–2 Atlético Madrid - 17/09/25
Galatasaray 3–1 Rizespor - 30/08/25
Burnley 0–1 Liverpool - 14/09/25
Galatasaray Team News
Galatasaray made a couple of big splashes again in the summer, securing the services of former Manchester City stars Leroy Sané and İlkay Gündoğan.
Both could be included in their starting XI on Tuesday night. At the same time, Victor Osimhen, who signed for the club on a permanent basis, will return to lead the line, having relinquished his spot to Mauro Icardi over the past month due to injury. The Nigerian made his first appearance since the end of August at the weekend.
The striker’s return means the hosts have very few concerns on the injury front.
Galatasaray Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Galatasaray predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Çakir; Sallai, Singo, Sánchez, Elmali; Torreira, Lemina; Sané, Gündoğan, Akgün; Osimhen.
Liverpool Team News
Hugo Ekitiké is available for selection again and may be preferred to Alexander Isak up top on Tuesday night. Cody Gakpo is also likely to make a return to Slot’s starting XI after Florian Wirtz was ineffectively deployed off the left against Crystal Palace.
Dominik Szoboszlai may drop deeper into Liverpool’s midfield pivot and partner Ryan Gravenberch, while Andy Robertson and Conor Bradley are likely to start at full-back. New signings Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are yet to hit the ground running.
The Reds don’t have any fresh fitness issues from the weekend, but they have lost Giovanni Leoni to a devastating knee injury for the season.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Galatasaray
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.
Galatasaray vs. Liverpool Score Prediction
The confidence exuded in Türkiye after the league phase draw was made may have dissipated somewhat after Gala’s performance two weeks ago, but Buruk’s men have been emboldened by Osimhen’s return, and the hostile atmosphere that will greet Liverpool should serve as a leveller.
The Reds are visiting Istanbul for the first time since 2006, when they were beaten 3–2, and this one also has the makings of a back-and-forth encounter. Gala will doubtless show up for the Premier League champions, with their mix of talent and experience rendering the contest more than competitive.
The visitors have struggled to assert all-out control and are bound to surrender opportunities to their boisterous hosts, but there’s simply no way Buruk’s men will be able to contain this Liverpool frontline. Thus, we’re backing the Reds to edge a shootout.
Prediction: Galatasaray 2–3 Liverpool