Gavi Returns, Lewandowski Brace in Barcelona Victory vs. Sevilla
It was an all-around terrific night for Barcelona with a dominant 5–1 victory over Sevilla to re-establish its three point lead over Real Madrid in La Liga.
Robert Lewandowski continued his mighty start to La Liga with a brace to up his tally to 12 goals in 10 games this season. Pedri scored a beautiful strike from outside the box and academy product Pablo Torre scored his first professional brace to round off the scoring.
The victory makes it nine wins out of 10 La Liga games to start the Hansi Flick era.
Gavi returned to the pitch 335 days after suffering an ACL injury playing for Spain's national team. The former Kopa Trophy winner came off the bench in the 83rd minute and wore the captain's armband in his re-introduction to the Barcelona faithful. Euro 2024 winner and Olympic gold medalist Fermin López also made his season debut for the Catalans.
Barcelona are getting healthier and playing great soccer heading into its toughest stretch of the young season. Bayern Munich at home in the Champions League on Wednesday and a visit to Real Madrid on Saturday for the first El Clásico of the season await.
It'll be a telling week for Flick's men to demonstrate that Barcelona's strong start of the season can be sustained against two of the best teams in Europe.