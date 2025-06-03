Germany vs. Portugal: Nations League Semifinal Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The 2024–25 UEFA Nations League semifinals get underway on Wednesday night as Germany take on Portugal in Munich.
The maiden victors of this competition, Portugal, are back in the finals after beating Denmark 5–3 on aggregate in the last eight. Roberto Martínez’s side were made to work hard after losing the first leg away from home 1–0, and they required extra time to down the stubborn Scandinavians.
Germany, meanwhile, have progressed into the semifinals for the very first time and are aiming to become the fourth Nations League winner come Sunday night. Their maiden victory over the Azzurri in Italy for 39 years helped them reach the final four.
Julian Nagelsmann’s side head into Wednesday’s clash off the back of an eight-game unbeaten run, with the former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich coach helping restore Die Mannschaft as one of the most fearsome international outfits Europe has to offer. They impressed at last summer’s Euros on home soil before cruelly losing to eventual champions Spain in the quarterfinals.
Portugal were less imperious in Germany last summer, but were knocked out at the same stage by France on penalties.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to Wednesday’s Nations League semifinal.
What Time Does Germany vs. Portugal Kick-Off?
- Location: Munich, Germany
- Stadium: Allianz Arena
- Date: Wednesday, June 4
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
- Referee: Slavko Vincic (SVN)
- VAR: Alen Borošak (SVN)
Germany vs. Portugal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Germany: 5 wins
- Portugal: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Portugal 2–4 Germany (June 19, 2021) – Euro 2020
Current Form (All Competitions)
Germany
Portugal
Germany 3–3 Italy – 23/03/25
Portugal 5–2 Denmark – 23/03/25
Italy 1–2 Germany – 20/03/25
Denmark 1–0 Portugal – 20/03/25
Hungary 1–1 Germany – 19/11/25
Croatia 1–1 Portugal – 18/11/25
Germany 7–0 Bosnia & Herzegovina – 16/11/24
Portugal 5–1 Poland – 15/11/25
Germany 1–0 Netherlands – 14/10/24
Scotland 0–0 Portugal – 15/10/25
How to Watch Germany vs. Portugal on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Germany Team News
Nagelsmann has been forced to deal with a couple of late withdrawals from his squad, including Yann Bisseck, who picked up a knock in the Champions League final on Saturday. Thilo Kehrer has been called up as his replacement.
Mainz sharp-shooter Jonathan Burkardt was aiming to make his debut for the national team this month, but the striker has also been forced to withdraw from Nagelsmann’s squad. The Germany boss has opted against calling up Kai Havertz despite the Arsenal star returning from a hamstring injury at the end of the season.
Antonio Rüdiger, Nico Schlotterbeck and Jamal Musiala are also out for the hosts. Joshua Kimmich is in line to make his 100th international appearance.
Germany Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal
Germany predicted lineup vs Portugal (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Anton, Mittelstädt; Groß, Goretzka; Gnabry, Wirtz, Sane; Undav.
Portugal Team News
Much has been made of Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at club level after another trophy-less season with Al Nassr, and the veteran forward remains in Martínez’s plans with the national team. Ronaldo is likely to start on Wednesday night and earn his 220th cap.
Fresh off their impressive success in Munich, PSG trio Nuno Mendes, João Neves and Vitinha are poised for starts on their quick return to the Allianz Arena. Bernardo Silva should also remain in Martínez’s midfield.
Chelsea-bound Geovany Quenda has not been included in the squad.
Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Germany
Portugal predicted lineup vs. Germany (4-3-3): Costa; Dalot, Dias, Silva, Mendes; Bernardo, Vitinha, J. Neves; Fernandes, Ronaldo, Leão.
Germany vs. Portugal Score Prediction
Germany have an excellent record against Portugal over the past decade and will benefit from playing the finals on home soil. However, Nagelsmann is without several key names for their upcoming fixtures.
Their absences are a concern against a mightily talented Portuguese side that has struggled to fulfil its potential during the twilight of Ronaldo’s career. They arguably boast superior personnel, but Nagelsmann has got his Germany team performing like a well-oiled club side.
We’ll back the superior talent on the touchline to win out on Wednesday, meaning Germany will play in Sunday’s final.