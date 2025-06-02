Gianluigi Donnarumma Offers Cryptic Response to Man Utd, Man City Transfer Links
Fresh from winning Paris Saint-Germain’s first Champions League title, the sugar-rush of that seminal 5–0 thumping of Inter still fizzing, Gianluigi Donnarumma repeated a simple, non-committal response to the numerous questions surrounding his uncertain future: “We will see.”
Donnarumma has established himself as arguably the best goalkeeper on the planet during PSG’s clean sweep of trophies this season. The Italian stopper was forced into a few crucial saves to deny Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16 and came up trumps once again to rebuff Arsenal in the semi-finals.
PSG didn’t need their No. 1 on Saturday—even if every Inter shot on target had gone in, the French champions would have still recorded the joint-largest winning margin in any Champions League final over the previous 20 years—but his stock remains sky high.
There was speculation from Gazzetta dello Sport at the start of May that Donnarumma’s future was uncertain, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich both floated as potential destinations. The Premier League pairing of Manchester United and Manchester City have been spuriously added to list of interested suitors for a goalkeeper whose contract expires next summer.
“New deal or leaving?” the Italian asked himself after having a microphone thrust under his nose on Saturday night. “We will see what happens... I don't know.
“It's time to enjoy this magic season now. I will go on holiday and then we will see.”
Donnarumma is only 26 but already has a decade of experience at the highest level of European football. Siniša Mihajlović turned to the towering teenager over the Champions League-winning duo of Diego López and Christian Abbiati at the start of AC Milan’s 2015–16 season. Donnarumma amassed another 250 senior appearances for his boyhood club before controversially joining PSG on a free transfer in 2021.
The newest European champions now face a decisive summer. Unless they can tie Donnarumma down to a new contract or sell him off to another club, they stand to lose the ever-improving goalkeeper for free themselves in 2026.