Gilberto Mora’s ‘Dream’ Transfer Revealed Amid European Interest

The Mexico national team prodigy is the talk of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Max Mallow

Gilberto Mora has been the subject of transfer speculation recently.
/ Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Gilberto Mora’s former youth coach revealed the player’s dream transfer move is Real Madrid amid standout performances for Mexico at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Mora has been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona recently, as the El Tri wonderkid helped his country advance to the knockout stage in Chile. Through four games at the tournament, Mora has three goals and two assists. Earlier in the summer, the 16-year-old’s former youth coach at Club Tijuana, Ignacio Ruvalcaba, revealed where he might end up in the future.

“He has a dream, which is to play for Real Madrid, but he keeps his feet on the ground. He always watches football and loves watching Real Madrid—surely he pictures himself playing there,” Ruvalcaba said to ESPN Deportes.

“I think he has a very grounded family; his father has guided him well, and hopefully we’ll get to see him succeed there. Yes, he sees himself playing there in the future—he loves watching European football, and I think he has the quality to be in those leagues.”

Mora’s Agent Confirms Transfer Interest

Gilberto Mora
/ Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Mora has registered three goals and an assist for Tijuana in the Liga MX Apertura season in eight appearances. Profiling as an attacking midfielder, Mora has shown versatility playing as a center forward and wide midfielder.

His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has already made transfer interest in the 16-year-old known.

“Yes. I know this, but I can’t say anymore,” Pimenta said to ESTO. “Gilberto Mora is a player that can play anywhere. I’ve been working on this [as an agent] for 30 years and only a few times have I seen a players like him.”

He started in Mexico’s quarterfinals, semifinals and final victories in the Concacaf Gold Cup over the summer. In doing so, Mora became the youngest player the sport’s history to win a senior international trophy.

Other clubs thought to be interested in Mora include Premier League sides Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

When Can Gilberto Mora Transfer to Europe?

Gilberto Mora for Mexico.
/ Hugo Rivera/Jam Media/Getty Images

Any club interested in Mora will have to wait until Oct. 14, 2026 when he turns 18, per FIFA regulations.

“Gilberto has the potential to be the face of Mexican soccer for the next 20 years,” Pimenta told AS. “He’s very young, my responsibility is to protect him and give him his space. He has natural talent, works hard, is disciplined and feels passion for soccer.”

His potential participation in the upcoming 2026 World Cup represents a further opportunity to prove himself on the international stage and increase his market value.

