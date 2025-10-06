Report: Mexico National Team Phenom Drawing Interest From Real Madrid, Barcelona
Gilberto Mora has been the story of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, with his performances reportedly attracting interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and others.
Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Mora’s situation, according to Mundo Deportivo. It’s not the first time Barcelona have been linked with Mora. Last year, TUDN reported Barça invited Mora to spend a few weeks training with the academy at La Masia to immerse himself in the club’s culture.
The 16-year-old had three goals and one assist in the group stage and willed Mexico to advance in the tournament’s group of death. A brace against Spain salvaged a point for El Tri and Mora’s effort didn’t go unnoticed.
The Catalan giants are not alone, though, with rivals Real Madrid also reportedly on the list of clubs currently monitoring Mora’s situation. The teenager recently admitted that he feels honored to be garnering interest from some of the biggest clubs in the sport.
The list doesn’t stop there. Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the Mexican gem.
Any potential move for Mora will have to wait until he comes of age.
Gilberto Mora’s Agent Speaks About His Future
Amid speculation regarding Mora’s future, his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, confirmed approaches have been made.
“Yes. I know this, but I can’t say anymore,” Pimienta told ESTO. “Gilberto Mora is a player that can play anywhere. I’ve been working on this [as an agent] for 30 years and only a few times have I seen a players like him.
“For me, he’s a player that’s ready. You can put this kid with the Champions League champions tomorrow and he’d play.”
Pimenta looked to protect Mora from being put under a microscope, given the immense hype that’s building around him. However, she also recognized the Tijuana midfielder has the potential to be a generational talent.
“Gilberto [Mora] has the potential to be the face of Mexican soccer for the next 20 years,” Pimenta told AS. “He’s very young, my responsibility is to protect him and give him his space. He has natural talent, works hard, is disciplined and feels passion for soccer.”
Mora and Mexico return to U-20 World Cup action Tuesday afternoon in the round of 16 against host nation Chile.