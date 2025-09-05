Grace Geyoro: London City Lionesses Break Women’s Transfer Record
London City Lionesses have made midfielder Grace Geyoro the most expensive women’s player in history, striking a deal to sign the France international from Paris Saint-Germain for a reported £1.43 million ($1.92 million).
The deal marks the fourth time in 2025 that the women’s transfer record has been broken. Chelsea kicked things off in January with a £900,000 move for Naomi Girma, before Arsenal paid £1 million to sign Olivia Smith from Liverpool in July.
Smith’s record lasted just over a month before Lizbeth Ovalle signed for the Orlando Pride in a deal worth £1.1 million, but London City Lionesses have now obliterated that record with a blockbuster move for Geyoro.
Geyoro’s £1.43 million transfer now sits clear at the top of the record books, but could eventually be eclipsed by Alyssa Thompson’s recent switch to Chelsea. The Blues could part with as much as £1.5 million if all the proposed bonuses are triggered.
Most Expensive Transfers in Women’s Football History
Player
From
To
Fee
Grace Geyoro
PSG
London City Lionesses
£1.43 million ($1.92 million)
Lizbeth Ovalle
Tigres
Orlando Pride
£1.1 million ($1.5 million)
Olivia Smith
Liverpool
Arsenal
£1 million ($1.36 million)
Alyssa Thompson
Angel City
Chelsea
£1 million ($1.34 million)
Naomi Girma
San Diego Wave
Chelsea
£900,000 ($1.1 million)
The 28-year-old Geyoro, who boasts over 100 caps for France, is the 16th signing in what was an incredibly hectic transfer window for the newly promoted WSL outfit, who are backed by American owner Michele Kang.
Among the high-profile names to join the club this summer are defender Jana Fernández from Barcelona, midfielder Daniëlle van de Donk from Lyon and former Manchester United duo Katie Zelem and Nikita Parris, most recently of Angel City and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.
London City Lionesses are the first team in WSL history with no ties to a men’s club, having moved in a new direction when they formally split from Millwall in 2019.
The first few years of the club were filled with uncertainty both on and off the pitch, but Kang’s takeover in December 2023 sparked an upwards trajectory. Kang, the majority owner of both the Washington Spirit and Lyon and a minority owner of Lyon’s men’s side, has embarked on a mission to invest heavily in women’s football.
They won the Championship title in Kang’s first full season at the club and are now gearing up for their first year in England’s top flight.