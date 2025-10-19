Hansi Flick’s Four-Word Message That Inspired Last-Gasp Barcelona Win
All it took was one simple question from Hansi Flick to Ronald Araújo that eventually led to Barcelona’s 2–1 victory over Girona: “Can you play striker?”
The defending Spanish champions found themselves deadlocked in a 1–1 draw at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Saturday afternoon. Pedri’s opener in the 13th minute was soon matched by Axel Witsel’s acrobatic strike in the 20th minute, with both sides then struggling to find the go-ahead goal.
Without the injured Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, Barcelona had to get creative or risk dropping points in a third consecutive game. Flick replaced Marc Casadó with Araújo in the 82nd minute, giving the center back full rein to play alongside Marcus Rashford up top.
The German manager’s gamble paid off when Araújo bagged the winner in the 93rd minute to claim all three points for the Spanish giants.
After the match, the Uruguay international told DAZN: “Everyone knows I used to play as a striker. I think if I played as a striker I could score a lot more goals. When the coach asked me, I didn’t hesitate to say yes.
“I said ‘if I get in, I’ll score a goal,’ and everyone laughed afterward when I scored. I work hard to be able to play for the team, so I’m happy about that,” Araújo said.
Araújo: Barcelona Now Looking Ahead to El Clásico
Barcelona saw their early-season lead over Real Madrid disappear after suffering a 4–1 defeat to Sevilla before the October international break. Their late win over Girona, though, puts Flick’s men briefly atop the La Liga standings with Los Blancos yet to play this weekend.
The bitter rivals will come face-to-face on Sunday, Oct. 26, in the first Clásico of the season. Araújo highlighted how vital Saturday’s victory was for Barcelona ahead of the all-important clash.
“It was important to get the three points ahead of the important game we have this week in La Liga,” Araújo said. “The truth is that the game was a bit complicated for us; Girona stood up to it and played very well. They had many chances, but the important thing is that the team showed that desire and that character until the end.
“We knew we were coming off two pretty tough defeats, but with hunger and hard work we knew we could get a win today. Looking ahead to this week, with the Champions League as well, it’s important to go into it with confidence," the defender said.
Barcelona first must take on Olympiacos on Tuesday before they will look to make it five victories in a row against Real Madrid. Flick, though, will be suspended for the La Liga bout after being sent off at the weekend.