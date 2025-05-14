Hansi Flick Highlights ‘Incredible’ Stat From Barcelona's Clasico Victory
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has rubbed salt in Real Madrid wounds after highlighting an astonishing statistic from his side's 4–3 victory in El Clásico at the weekend.
La Blaugrana secured their fourth victory of the season over their bitter foes Madrid on Sunday afternoon after coming from two goals behind to move seven points clear atop La Liga. Having already conquered Los Blancos in the Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey finals, their thrilling triumph at the weekend meant they completed the league double over Carlo Ancelotti's side, too.
Barcelona, who have scored 16 times in their four meetings with Madrid this term, have been dominant over last season's Spanish and European champions, with almost all of they key metrics favouring them at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys last time out.
Flick drummed home their superiority over their Clásico adversaries during his pre-match press conference ahead of a trip to Espanyol on Thursday, citing one particularly damning statistic.
“When you see the stat that Real Madrid didn’t touch the ball in our half for 24 minutes, that speaks to our pressing,” enthused the German. “It was incredible to watch. Let’s be proud.”
The Catalan giants are close to being crowned La Liga champions and completing an impressive domestic treble. A draw or defeat for Madrid against Mallorca on Wednesday evening will guarantee them the trophy, or they can secure top spot themselves with victory over Espanyol should Ancelotti's men earn three points.
It's been an extraordinary debut season for Flick in the dugout and Barcelona could yet reach a century of La Liga goals under his tutelage. It would be the eighth time the club have managed the feat, with their highest-scoring campaign coming in 2016–17 when they netted on 116 occasions.