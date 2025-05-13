Real Madrid vs. Mallorca: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Barcelona will be crowned La Liga champions should Real Madrid fail to beat mid-table Mallorca on Wednesday night.
Madrid's faint hopes of retaining the title were all but dashed at the weekend as they succumbed to their fourth defeat to Barca this season. While Kylian Mbappe became the 14th player in Madrid's history to net a hat-trick in El Clasico, Carlo Ancelotti's side failed to contain their high-powered hosts and lost 4-3.
Barca now boast a seven-point lead with three games to go. Los Blancos must win out and hope Hansi Flick's men embark on the most staggering of collapses to usurp their Clasico rivals.
Madrid are facing a tricky Mallorca outfit they beat 3-0 in the Supercopa semifinals earlier this year, having drawn 1-1 in the reverse fixture at the start of the season. Wednesday's visitors haven't won at the Bernabeu since May 2009, and a rare victory in the capital would bolster their European hopes greatly.
Mallorca are level on points with eighth-place Rayo Vallecano with three games to go, and their final-day tussle with Rayo looks set to be decisive in determining who'll play Conference League football next season.
Here's Sport Illustrated's guide to Wednesday's La Liga clash.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Mallorca Kick-Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
- Date: Wednesday, May 14
- Kick-off Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 8.30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. PT
- Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas
- VAR: Jorge Figueroa Vazquez
Real Madrid vs. Mallorca Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Real Madrid: 3 wins
- Mallorca: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Real Madrid 3-0 Mallorca (January 9, 2025) - Supercopa de Espana
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Madrid
Mallorca
Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid - 5/11/25
Mallorca 2-1 Real Valladolid - 5/10/25
Real Madrid 3–2 Celta Vigo - 5/4/25
Girona 1-0 Mallorca - 5/5/25
Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid (AET) - 4/26/25
Barcelona 1-0 Mallorca - 4/22/25
Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid - 4/23/25
Mallorca 0-0 Leganes - 4/19/25
Real Madrid 1–0 Athletic Bilbao - 4/20/25
Real Sociedad 0-2 Mallorca - 4/12/25
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Mallorca on TV?
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2
Canada
TSN+
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Real Madrid Team News
Madrid's woeful defensive showing in Catalonia can be explained by their litany of absences, and Ancelotti is unlikely to welcome back any of his injured stars in midweek. Aurelien Tchouameni is also suspended for Mallorca's visit.
The hosts are currently without Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga, all of whom aren't expected to feature again this season. Ancelotti's replacement will hope to have a couple available for the start of the Club World Cup in June.
Rodrygo may be fit enough for minutes off the bench in midweek, but he's continuing to suffer from the illness which kept him out of the 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo. The Brazilian was an unused substitute in El Clasico.
Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior are also expected to miss out due to the knocks they sustained in Sunday's defeat.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Mallorca
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Mallorca (4-4-2): Courtois; Vázquez, Asencio, Ramon, García; Guler, Modric, Ceballos, Bellingham; Mbappé; Endrick.
Mallorca Team News
The visitors are hardly the most enterprising of teams, with Jagoba Arrasate likely to deploy five defenders shielded by a midfield quartet on Wednesday.
The manager won't be able to call upon Abdon Prats due to a foot injury, while Manu Morlanes and Robert Navarro are doubts due to respective hamstring and groin issues.
Vedat Muriqi scored in the reverse fixture back in August, and the towering forward should retain his place up top over Canadian Cyle Larin.
Mallorca Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Mallorca predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (5-4-1): Greif; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Copete, Mojica; Sanchez, Mascarell, Costa, Darder; Muriqi.
Real Madrid vs. Mallorca Score Prediction
What are Madrid really playing for on Wednesday? They're just about still in title contention, sure, but we all know where the trophy will be heading come the end of the month. After losing Sunday's Clasico, it'll be hard for Ancelotti's depleted squad to pick themselves up and go again.
Mallorca are a pesky unit reliant on physicality and a stubborn defense. They don't score many goals, but the visitors could have some joy against a Madrid backline bereft of starters.
There's scope for Mallorca to frustrate their hosts here, with the incentive of a rare European berth distinct motivation for Arrasate's men. They'll fight tooth and nail for a point to confirm Barca as champions.