Hansi Flick Reveals Lamine Yamal Availability for Barcelona vs. Getafe
Barcelona continue to cope with the absence of Lamine Yamal after the September international break as Hansi Flick ruled the young winger out of Sunday’s meeting with Getafe.
Yamal picked up what was described as a pubic area injury during the September break while representing Spain.
Flick slammed the national team upon returning: “He won’t be available. He went off to play for Spain with some pain and did not train. They gave him painkillers so he could play. They had at least a three-goal lead in both matches, and he still played 73 and 79 minutes. Between the games he wasn’t able to train. That’s not looking after the player. I’m very sad about this.”
Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director, backed the German manager calling out a need for improved communication between the Spanish national team and the Catalan club.
Flick described Yamal as “day-to-day” in his pregame press conference ahead of their second home match of the season at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, insisting fans will “have to wait” to see the teenager in action again.
SPORT reported Barcelona is targeting their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain for Yamal to return to full fitness, but he could be available midweek against Real Oviedo on Sept. 25. That could put him in line for more minutes against Real Sociedad on Sept. 28.
Yamal missed Barcelona’s home opener against Valencia and their Champions League curtain-raiser against Newcastle United. Though, Marcus Rashford has filled in admirably with a brace against the latter. He also had an assist at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.
As long as Yamal remains out, Rashford should be in line to receive a bulk of the minutes. Flick shifted Raphinha to the right flank against Newcastle with the England international on the left.