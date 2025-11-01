‘Great for Us’—Hansi Flick Reveals Double Barcelona Injury Boost After Pedri Blow
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick confirmed Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo have returned from injury ahead of the Catalans’ clash with Elche.
Both players have been out since the October international window. Lewandowski sustained a hamstring injury while representing Poland, and Olmo suffered a calf muscle injury while training with Spain.
Barcelona have been without the two starters for their last three matches against Girona, Olympiacos and Real Madrid, but both Lewandowski and Olmo are available against Elche, an update Flick called “great for us” on the eve of the La Liga bout.
Now five points back from Real Madrid, Barcelona need Olmo’s playmaking and Lewandowski’s clinical right foot more than ever. The German boss is still proceeding with caution, though, and does not want to rush his two stars back into action too quickly.
“We’ll see how Lewy and Olmo are [against Elche], and then we’ll decide for the rest of the matches,” Flick said in his prematch press conference.
The defending Spanish champions will welcome any involvement from both Lewandowski and Olmo amid their recent injury woes. Pedri became the latest player confined to the treatment room, joining Raphinha, Joan García, Marc-André ter Stegen, Gavi and Andreas Christensen on the sidelines.
Flick Provides Lamine Yamal, Joan Garcia Injury Updates
Along with Olmo and Lewandowski, García also returned to training ahead of this Sunday’s clash at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Yet Flick revealed the goalkeeper is still not ready to return.
“We’re taking it day by day. [García’s] training and he’s doing very well, he looks good. He’s on the right track, but we mustn’t put pressure on him, and we must continue along these lines.”
The Barcelona boss also weighed in on Lamine Yamal’s nagging groin injury after recent reports claimed the teenager might have to undergo surgery to fix the issue.
“Every week there is talk about [Yamal],” Flick said. “I’ve spoken to him. Some days he feels some discomfort and pain. He is working hard and has improved. He is progressing well.
“We’ve had some injuries that we have to accept. It’s November and there’s still a long way to go in the season.”
Barcelona will be eager to get back to winning ways after suffering a 2–1 defeat to Real Madrid in the first Clásico of the season. After they host Elche, the Catalans are set for back-to-back away fixtures against Club Brugge and Celta Vigo ahead of the November international break.