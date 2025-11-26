Harry Kane Makes Massive Barcelona Transfer Admission
Harry Kane has emerged as a top candidate to replace Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona in recent weeks, but the Bayern Munich striker revealed “it’s unlikely something changes next season.”
Recent reports suggested that Kane is Barcelona’s priority target to replace the veteran Pole. The Englishman reportedly has a €65 million ($75.3 million) release clause in his contract that becomes active next summer, an appealing sum the Catalans would be enticed to trigger.
Barcelona could try and emulate what they did when they signed Lewandowski from Bayern Munich back in 2022. Though, Kane might not feel as motivated to abandon the German giants.
“I haven’t had contact with anyone, no one has contacted me,” Kane told BILD regarding a potential Barcelona approach. “I feel very comfortable with the current situation, even though we still haven’t talked about my situation with Bayern.
“There’s no rush. I’m very happy in Munich. You can tell by the way I’m playing. If there’s contact, we’ll see. But I’m still not thinking about next season. First, there’s the World Cup next summer. And it’s very unlikely something changes after this season.”
When asked if Bayern fans should have anything to worry about, Kane simply responded, “No, I don’t think so.”
Why Harry Kane Is Exactly What Barcelona Need
Replacing Lewandowski’s 109 goals in 160 games for Barcelona is no easy feat. But succeeding him with a man that’s scored 109 in 114 games for Bayern Munich might just do the trick.
Furthermore, Kane’s release clause makes him a much more attainable target than other options in Barcelona’s orbit—namely Atlético Madrid and Argentina star Julián Álvarez. Barça’s dire economic situation is well-documented, but two summers ago they spent €55 million ($60 million) on Dani Olmo, a sum that’s close to what they’d have to pay for the Englishman.
Kane’s playing style meshes near-perfectly with Barcelona’s possession-based attacking style. He’s devastating in front of goal, but he’s also a final third facilitator, a master at dropping deep to help construct attacks and has the ability to pick out other attackers with precise, line-breaking passes.
Courting Kane away from Germany might be an uphill battle, but it’s one Barcelona should unquestionably entertain. Bringing Kane to La Liga could be a transfer that yields incredible success in the near future.