How Florian Wirtz Could Fit in at Liverpool: Same Tactical Setup, Unhappy Stars
Liverpool have wasted no time in the transfer market after winning the Premier League title.
The Reds have already ironed out a deal for Jeremie Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement, while they have advanced in discussions for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, too. However, most impressively of all, they appear close to bringing Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz to Anfield.
The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the world’s best attacking midfielders over recent years and was the talisman for Leverkusen’s incredible and unbeaten 2023–24 Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double. Wirtz, who was wanted by perennial German talent poachers Bayern Munich, has his heart set on a move to Merseyside.
Discussions between Liverpool and Leverkusen are progressing, with a gargantuan fee required to finalise a deal—almost certainly a club record. It seems inevitable that Wirtz will be helping the Reds defend their Premier League crown next season.
It’s a hugely exciting transfer for Liverpool supporters, but where exactly will Wirtz fit into Arne Slot’s side?
Where Will Florian Wirtz Play at Liverpool?
Wirtz’s versatility makes him an intriguing prospect but the German has risen to prominence as an attacking midfielder. Thriving in now Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso’s 3-4-2-1 system as the left-sided No. 10, that’s where the youngster has featured most regularly. In fact, 68% of his minutes have come in the role since the beginning of last season.
Providing Liverpool don’t alter their formation or tactical setup too much next term, one would imagine that Wirtz will operate as the most advanced midfielder in Slot’s 4-2-3-1 system. He would play in close proximity to the centre forward—whoever that may be next season—finding space in between the opposition’s midfield and defensive line.
Should Liverpool continue in their current state, Wirtz will be required to do more defensive work than is expected of him at the BayArena, but the Reds will generally want him as close to the opposition penalty area as humanly possible. After all, his attacking output is why he’s commanding such an enormous fee.
Wirtz has produced 34 goals and 33 assists in all competitions since the beginning of 2023–24, with his excellent positioning, agility and shot creation abilities making him one of Europe’s most undeniable threats. He has finished with the second-most assists in both the last two Bundesliga seasons and will certainly help Liverpool break down low blocks that restrict space.
But Wirtz is not a one-trick pony. He’s operated in other functions under Alonso, including in wide areas and even as a central striker. If Liverpool don’t sign another number nine this summer, then Wirtz could be expected to operate as a false nine for the Reds, or even as part of a 4-2-4 alongside another deep-lying forward—a formation Slot has used sparingly this season but to good effect.
Which Liverpool Players Are Under Threat Next Season?
Several within Liverpool’s current squad will be anxiously awaiting Wirtz’s arrival. The 29-cap Germany international will immediately enter the starting lineup and that will severely restrict minutes dished out elsewhere.
Dominik Szoboszlai is likely most worried by the signing of Wirtz, with his attacking midfield slot up for grabs. The Hungarian has proven integral to Liverpool’s title success with his relentless work rate and semi-regular goal contributions, but the 24-year-old’s attacking output still leaves a little to be desired. Six goals and six assists in the Premier League this season is not a particularly inspiring total and is one bettered by the likes of Justin Kluivert, Alex Iwobi and Anthony Elanga.
Others who will be concerned are Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott. The former has been used in attacking midfield this season, although he’s also been utilised as one of the two more reserved midfielders under Slot.
Elliott could leave Liverpool this summer amid concerns over his playing time and he doesn’t have the versatility of Jones or Szoboszlai. That No. 10 role is where he primarily features and minutes have already been hard to come by this term. He’s made just 28 appearances in all competitions and will be pushed further down the pecking order by Wirtz’s arrival.