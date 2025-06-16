Report: How Florian Wirtz Impacts Liverpool’s Other Transfer Business
Liverpool have delayed all their transfer plans while they focus on finalising the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, reports in Germany state.
The Reds have struck an agreement worth €136.3 million (£116.1 million, $157.8 million) to sign Wirtz, who will put pen to paper on a contract when he returns from vacation later this week.
As they prepare to break the Premier League transfer record, Liverpool have been forced to slow down their other transfer plans, including the proposed signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.
A deal for Kerkez is thought to be effectively wrapped up, with a £45 million ($61 million) agreement struck between the two clubs, but Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg states Liverpool will not put the finishing touches on his transfer until Wirtz is through the door.
It is stressed that Liverpool have no concerns that Kerkez’s proposed transfer will fall through, but the sheer cost of Wirtz’s move has forced them to be cautious for the next week until they are back in a position to continue their business.
Liverpool have already brought in two new players this summer. Right-back Jeremie Frimpong joined from Leverkusen for £29.5 million ($40 million), before young goalkeeper Ármin Pécsi arrived for £1.5 million ($2 million). Wirtz and Kerkez would take Liverpool’s summer spending to just under £200 million ($271.1 million).
Arne Slot is still thought to be keen on a new striker and centre-back but, as BILD note, Liverpool may now have to focus on sales before they can pursue any further signings.
Darwin Núñez is expected to be sold amid interest from Saudi Arabia, where there is also a desire to rival Barcelona for the signature of Luis Díaz. Left-back Andy Robertson has interest from Atlético Madrid, while there are also doubts over the futures of Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa.