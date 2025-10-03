Ruben Amorim Sack Verdict Delivered Ahead of ‘Big’ Sunderland Game
Defeat for Manchester United this weekend against Sunderland is unlikely to cost Ruben Amorim his job as manager, reports claim.
Having racked up just seven points from their opening six games, United are enduring their worst start to a Premier League season and are still searching for back-to-back victories in the competition as Amorim’s reign ticks over into its 11th month.
Amid growing calls for Amorim to be relieved of his duties, United are reported to be keeping faith in the Portuguese, but frustrations will continue to grow if the Red Devils, who convincingly lost 3–1 to Brentford last weekend, fall to a newly promoted Sunderland side who have climbed as high as fifth in the standings.
Indeed, speaking on The Athletic’s Talk of the Devils podcast, journalist Laurie Whitwell explained the current thinking of United’s hierarchy, detailing the support that Amorim continues to receive from Sir Jim Ratcliffe in particular.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe to Have Final Say on Amorim Future
“I think it’s a big match, I certainly think that Ruben Amorim needs a positive result. They beat to Sunderland, don’t they, who have been pretty good so far this season,” he said. “...from speaking to people that even if they lost to Sunderland, I don’t think it would be the end for Ruben Amorim.
“I think Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the ultimate decision maker on this really. He would take recommendations from Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, and the Glazers certainly have a voice on this as well, Joel Glazer in particular I’d imagine would have an opinion, but Ratcliffe is the one to decide really and I’m told [Ratcliffe] wants to give Amorim the full season.
“It’s a new squad, to a degree, and him trying to get his methods across even more, so we can debate whether that’s the right choice or not but that’s the current messaging from the very top with Sir Jim Ratcliffe.”
Many of the complaints directed towards Amorim have revolved around his divisive 3-4-2-1 formation. He has thus far been steadfast in his approach, warning club officials they would have to sack him if they want to see something different, but admitted for the first time this week that he may need to be more flexible.
De Ligt: Amorim Not to Blame for Man Utd Struggles
Defender Matthijs de Ligt insisted the formation was not to blame, while summer recruit Bryan Mbeumo challenged players to take more responsibility for their poor performances and insisted the issues do not lie with Amorim.
There was, however, significantly less sympathy from United legend Wayne Rooney, who admitted he has “no faith” in Amorim to turn things around as he claimed the entire club had lost its identity.
A whole host of names have been mentioned when it comes to potential replacements for Amorim. Former Barcelona manager Xavi is known to be keen on the position if it is made available, and Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner recently admitted he was aware of the speculation revolving around him.