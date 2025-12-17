How Many Cheap 2026 World Cup Tickets Will There Actually Be?
In a rare show of saving face, FIFA have given into public pressure and reduced ticket prices for a certain number of fixtures at the 2026 World Cup.
Rather than eye-watering minimums which quickly stretch to four digits, FIFA triumphantly announced on Tuesday that fans of nations who have qualified for the tournament can watch their own team for the affordable fee of $60.
This policy extends across all 104 matches at the largest World Cup ever. Yet, there are several caveats to an update which was lauded by FIFA themselves as universally positive. Chief among these concerns is the fact that the number of available cheap tickets is paltry at best.
How Much Are the Cheapest World Cup Tickets?
FIFA were keen to stress that the “entry tier” pricing has been fixed at $60. This represents a marked drop compared to the sums which inspired vicious attacks from fan groups across the globe, with the previous lowest price rated at around $220.
However, this figure is still almost triple the lowest price point listed when the co-hosts originally bid to stage the tournament, with $21 quoted back in 2018.
How Many Cheap Tickets Will Be Available?
This is where reading the fine print is important. FIFA were keen to stress the price but the number of actual tickets available for $60 was not so widely broadcast. Each national association is allotted an allocation for each fixture which equates to just 8% of the stadium’s capacity. Only 10% of that allotment—i.e. 0.8% of the total number of tickets—falls into the bargain price bracket.
To put some context to these proportions, let’s take the World Cup final as an example. The lucky nations which make it to East Rutherford in July will be granted 6,600 tickets each (8% of MetLife Stadium’s capacity). However, only 660 of those (10%) will be available for $60. The 81,840 seats up for grabs in New Jersey could cost in excess of $8,000.
The USMNT’s three group stage fixtures begin and end at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, where 560 of the seats for each game will be costed at $60. On their trip to Lumen Field in Seattle on Matchday 2, there are 552 cheap tickets on offer.
Average Allocation of Cheapest World Cup Tickets In the Group Stage
Group
Team
Average Number of $60 Tickets Available in Group Stage per Game
A
Mexico
571
A
South Africa
564
A
South Korea
399
A
UEFA Path D winner
549
B
Canada
408
B
Qatar
517
B
Switzerland
520
B
UEFA Path A winner
491
C
Brazil
577
C
Haiti
557
C
Morocco
593
C
Scotland
520
D
Australia
517
D
Paraguay
565
D
UEFA Path C winner
520
D
USMNT
557
E
Curaçao
571
E
Ecuador
599
E
Germany
532
E
Ivory Coast
488
F
Japan
644
F
Netherlands
637
F
Tunisia
480
F
UEFA Path B winner
585
G
Belgium
515
G
Egypt
512
G
Iran
557
G
New Zealand
475
H
Cape Verde
565
H
Saudi Arabia
565
H
Spain
528
H
Uruguay
475
I
France
577
I
IC Path 2 winner
477
I
Norway
567
I
Senegal
560
J
Algeria
579
J
Argentina
696
J
Austria
635
J
Jordan
629
K
Colombia
523
K
IC Path 1 winner
520
K
Portugal
557
K
Uzbekistan
613
L
Croatia
555
L
England
644
L
Ghana
477
L
Panama
460
How to Buy Cheapest World Cup Tickets
FIFA shunted the distribution of these tickets onto the shoulders of each individual association.
Each country will be in charge of drawing up their own criteria and eligibility categories which are yet to be outlined, although FIFA have given these federations some advice: “They are requested to ensure that these tickets are specifically allocated to loyal fans who are closely connected to their national teams.”
Quite what that will look like in practise remains to be seen.