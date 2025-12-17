SI

How Many Cheap 2026 World Cup Tickets Will There Actually Be?

FIFA revealed that a select number of seats will be available for $60.

Grey Whitebloom

2026 World Cup ticket prices have been a hot talking point. / Hector Vivas-FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

In a rare show of saving face, FIFA have given into public pressure and reduced ticket prices for a certain number of fixtures at the 2026 World Cup.

Rather than eye-watering minimums which quickly stretch to four digits, FIFA triumphantly announced on Tuesday that fans of nations who have qualified for the tournament can watch their own team for the affordable fee of $60.

This policy extends across all 104 matches at the largest World Cup ever. Yet, there are several caveats to an update which was lauded by FIFA themselves as universally positive. Chief among these concerns is the fact that the number of available cheap tickets is paltry at best.

How Much Are the Cheapest World Cup Tickets?

FIFA were keen to stress that the “entry tier” pricing has been fixed at $60. This represents a marked drop compared to the sums which inspired vicious attacks from fan groups across the globe, with the previous lowest price rated at around $220.

However, this figure is still almost triple the lowest price point listed when the co-hosts originally bid to stage the tournament, with $21 quoted back in 2018.

How Many Cheap Tickets Will Be Available?

Gianni Infantino
Gianni Infantino has yet to publicly respond to the FSE’s criticism. / Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

This is where reading the fine print is important. FIFA were keen to stress the price but the number of actual tickets available for $60 was not so widely broadcast. Each national association is allotted an allocation for each fixture which equates to just 8% of the stadium’s capacity. Only 10% of that allotment—i.e. 0.8% of the total number of tickets—falls into the bargain price bracket.

To put some context to these proportions, let’s take the World Cup final as an example. The lucky nations which make it to East Rutherford in July will be granted 6,600 tickets each (8% of MetLife Stadium’s capacity). However, only 660 of those (10%) will be available for $60. The 81,840 seats up for grabs in New Jersey could cost in excess of $8,000.

The USMNT’s three group stage fixtures begin and end at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, where 560 of the seats for each game will be costed at $60. On their trip to Lumen Field in Seattle on Matchday 2, there are 552 cheap tickets on offer.

Average Allocation of Cheapest World Cup Tickets In the Group Stage

Group

Team

Average Number of $60 Tickets Available in Group Stage per Game

A

Mexico

571

A

South Africa

564

A

South Korea

399

A

UEFA Path D winner

549

B

Canada

408

B

Qatar

517

B

Switzerland

520

B

UEFA Path A winner

491

C

Brazil

577

C

Haiti

557

C

Morocco

593

C

Scotland

520

D

Australia

517

D

Paraguay

565

D

UEFA Path C winner

520

D

USMNT

557

E

Curaçao

571

E

Ecuador

599

E

Germany

532

E

Ivory Coast

488

F

Japan

644

F

Netherlands

637

F

Tunisia

480

F

UEFA Path B winner

585

G

Belgium

515

G

Egypt

512

G

Iran

557

G

New Zealand

475

H

Cape Verde

565

H

Saudi Arabia

565

H

Spain

528

H

Uruguay

475

I

France

577

I

IC Path 2 winner

477

I

Norway

567

I

Senegal

560

J

Algeria

579

J

Argentina

696

J

Austria

635

J

Jordan

629

K

Colombia

523

K

IC Path 1 winner

520

K

Portugal

557

K

Uzbekistan

613

L

Croatia

555

L

England

644

L

Ghana

477

L

Panama

460

How to Buy Cheapest World Cup Tickets

FIFA shunted the distribution of these tickets onto the shoulders of each individual association.

Each country will be in charge of drawing up their own criteria and eligibility categories which are yet to be outlined, although FIFA have given these federations some advice: “They are requested to ensure that these tickets are specifically allocated to loyal fans who are closely connected to their national teams.”

Quite what that will look like in practise remains to be seen.

Published
Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

