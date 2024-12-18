How Many First Place Votes Did Vinicius Junior Get at The Best FIFA Awards?
After getting snubbed in the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior got his recognition for a stellar 2023-24 season by winning The Best FIFA Men's Player 2024 award.
The Brazilian winger was instrumental in Real Madrid's La Liga and UEFA Champions League winning campaigns. He participated in 39 games for Los Blancos, tallying 24 goals and 11 assists, becoming the youngest player ever to score in two Champions League finals surpassing Lionel Messi. So far this season, he has 13 goals and nine assists remaining as a focal point of his team's success.
The 24-year-old is a deserved winner. His performances have marveled the soccer world, becoming the best player in the best team in the world.
Here's a full breakdown of how Vinícius Júnior won The Best FIFA Men's Player 2024 award.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
How Many First Place Votes Did Vinicius Junior Receive in The Best FIFA Men's Player 2024 Awards?
Between national team coaches and captains, plus media members, Vinícius got 1,593 points. Each first place vote is worth five points, second place is worth three and third is worth one. He also got the overwhelming majority of the fan vote, with 1,147,276 points, compared to second place finisher, Manchester City's Rodri, who got 264,835.
Eighty-eight national team captains gave the Brazilian first place votes; on the other hand, he got 55 first place votes from coaches. The media gave him 74 more, bringing the grand total of first place votes to 217.
Interestingly, Rodri edged Vinícius in both media and coaches points; however, Vini Jr.'s commanding victory in both the captain and fan category gave him the overall edge to be crowned as the winner.
The Best FIFA Men's Player 2024 Award Voting Results
Rank
Name
Country
Voting Points
1
Vinícius Júnior
Brazil
48
2
Rodri
Spain
43
3
Jude Bellingham
England
37
4
Dani Carvajal
Spain
31
5
Lamine Yamal
Spain
30
6
Lionel Messi
Argentina
25
7
Toni Kroos
Germany
18
8
Erling Haaland
Norway
18
9
Kylian Mbappé
France
14
10
Florian Wirtz
Germany
8
Who Voted for The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year?
As previously mentioned, the votes for all The Best FIFA Awards come from four different categories: National team captains, national team coaches, journalists and fans.
Each category is worth 25% of the final results, and each nominated player scored from one to 13 points, all depending on their finishing position on the voting from each of these four groups.
Every single country that's part of FIFA could have their national team coach and captain vote, as well as one media representative from each nation. However, one nation's captain mysteriously didn't cast a vote: France's captain, Kylian Mbappé.
Notable Players and Coaches to Vote for Vinicius Junior
First Place Votes Only
- David Alaba
- Danilo
- Alphonso Davies
- James Rodríguez
- Luka Modrić
- Mohamed Salah
- Virgil Van Dijk
- Martin Ødegaard
- Dorival Júnior
- Didier Deschamps