How Many Games Will Trent Alexander-Arnold Miss for Real Madrid With a Hamstring Injury?
Trent Alexander-Arnold is in for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury against Marseille.
Alexander-Arnold’s Champions League debut for Real Madrid ended nearly as soon as it began. The England international managed just three passes before he pulled up, clutching the back of his left thigh with visible discomfort.
After a quick assessment from the medical staff, Alexander-Arnold was forced to come off the pitch just five minutes into the match. Less than 24 hours later, Real Madrid confirmed the fullback sustained a muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg.
Xabi Alonso will now have to get by without his blockbuster signing for some of the biggest matches of Los Blancos’ early 2025–26 season.
Real Madrid did not specify a timeline for Alexander-Arnold’s return in their club statement. The Athletic, though, report the 26-year-old is set to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.
Alexander-Arnold is looking at nearly two months in the infirmary, during which he could miss up to 10 matches across all competitions. Los Blancos will have to get by in both La Liga and the Champions League without their starting right back.
La Liga Matches Trent Alexander-Arnold Will Miss for Real Madrid
Even if Alexander-Arnold is only out for six weeks, he will miss six La Liga matches for Real Madrid. The ex-Liverpool star is out against Espanyol and Levante, as well as the all-important Madrid derby to close out September.
Alexander-Arnold will then be unavailable for Los Blancos’ final clash before the October international break against Villarreal on Oct. 4. He will also remain in Madrid when the Spanish giants face off with Getafe at the Coliseum on Oct. 19.
The biggest blow for both Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid, though, comes at the end of October. Barring a return ahead of schedule, the fullback will miss his first El Clásico at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Should Alexander-Arnold need the full eight weeks to recover, he will also sit out against Valencia on Nov. 2.
Date
Game Alexander-Arnold Will Miss
Sept. 20
Espanyol (H)
Sept. 23
Levante (A)
Sept. 27
Atlético Madrid (A)
Oct. 4
Villarreal (H)
Oct. 19
Getafe (A)
Oct. 26
Barcelona (H)
Nov. 2
Valencia (H)
Champions League Matches Trent Alexander-Arnold Will Miss for Real Madrid
Alexander-Arnold is in line to miss at least two Champions League matches. His injury will keep him in the infirmary while Real Madrid travel to Asia to take on Kairat Almaty on Sept. 30.
Real Madrid then clash with Juventus on Oct. 22 for the second time in nearly four months. Unlike the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals, though, they will not have Alexander-Arnold to call upon.
Next up for the Spanish giants is a trip to Anfield on Nov. 4. Alexander-Arnold will be in a race to get back in time for his return to Merseyside, but the slightest of setbacks could have him unavailable against Liverpool.
Date
Game Alexander-Arnold Will Miss
Sept. 30
Kairat (A)
Oct. 22
Juventus (H)
Nov. 4
Liverpool (A)