How Many Games Will Jude Bellingham Miss for Real Madrid Through Suspension?
Jude Bellingham faces a lengthy suspension after referee José Munuera Montero handed him a straight red card for dissent.
Real Madrid were at the center of another refereeing controversy at the weekend in their 1–1 draw against Osasuna. The defending Spanish and European champions were forced to play over 50 minutes with 10 men after Bellingham was controversially sent off on the brink of halftime.
The England international expressed his frustration with some of the referee's decisions and received a straight red card for his comments that Montero deemed worthy of a trip to the locker room. Bellingham and video footage confirmed the midfielder said, "F--- off" to himself, but the referee insists he said, "F--- you."
Despite the conflicting reports, Bellingham still must serve the consequences for the booking and could be relegated to the sidelines for an extended period.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
How Many Games Will Jude Bellingham Miss for Real Madrid Through Suspension?
Bellingham could miss a shocking 12 games for Real Madrid should the midfielder receive the harshest possible punishment. Addressing an official in an offensive manner can result in a four to 12-game suspension.
The England international could miss out on Real Madrid's domestic calendar for March and most of April, including the Copa del Rey semifinals and final should Los Blancos advance past Real Sociedad. Bellingham would also be sidelined for Real Madrid's La Liga fixtures against the following clubs:
- Girona (Feb. 23)
- Real Betis (Mar. 2)
- Rayo Vallecano (Mar. 9)
- Villarreal (Mar. 16)
- Leganes (Mar. 30)
- Valencia (Apr. 6)
- Alaves (Apr. 13)
- Athletic Bilbao (Apr. 20)
- Getafe (Apr. 23)
It is unlikely, though, that Bellingham would receive such a harsh suspension given the video evidence of the altercation. Still, even if Bellingham receives a two-four match ban, he will still miss important La Liga fixtures, as well as the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.
Can Jude Bellingham Play for Real Madrid vs. Manchester City?
Yes, Bellingham can still play for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs. The repercussions of the midfielder's red card do not carry over to the Champions League.
The news is a major boost for Los Blancos, especially after Bellingham bagged the stoppage time winner against Pep Guardiola's men at the Etihad in the first leg.