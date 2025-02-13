How Many Games Will Nicolas Jackson Miss For Chelsea With a Hamstring Injury?
Chelsea are suddenly in deep trouble with their center forward position after a scan revealed Nicolas Jackson's hamstring injury is more severe than originally thought.
The Telegraph's, Matt Law reported yesterday that Jackson's hamstring injury suffered in Chelsea's 2–1 win against West Ham United could sideline him until after March's international break. Today, Enzo Maresca confirmed the news when he faced the media prior to Chelsea's Premier League fixture vs. Brighton.
"Nico [Jackson] will be out until the international break, [he'll] probably be available after the international break," Maresca said. "He will be out around six to eight weeks."
With fellow center forward, Marc Guiu also sustaining a significant hamstring injury against West Ham, Chelsea are suddenly without a natural No. 9 for the foreseeable future.
With the news that Jackson will be out until after the March international break, the Senegalese striker is set to miss Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures against Brighton, Aston Villa, Southampton, Leicester City and Arsenal.
Jackson will also be unavailable for the two legs of the UEFA Conference League round of 16. Chelsea awaits the conclusion of the playoff round to find out who they'll play in their first knockout round of the competition, scheduled to take place on Mar. 6–13. Jackson could potentially return for Chelsea's Premier League fixture at home vs. Tottenham Hotspur on April 2.
It had been a promising start to the campaign for Jackson, scoring nine Premier League goals in Chelsea's first 16 games. However, he'd recently fallen in a slump, failing to score in his last eight league appearances. With natural replacement, Guiu, also expected to be out for a considerable time, Maresca will be forced to find alternatives for his striker injury crisis.
Christopher Nkunku was deployed as a striker in the FA Cup round four defeat against Brighton last time out. However, the Italian manager continues to insist Nkunku isn't a striker. David Datro Fofana, the only other natural center forward remaining in Chelsea's squad, is also sidelined with a thigh injury.
Despite not being his natural position, Nkunku will likely take on the role of leading Chelsea's line. Maresca also teased the possibility of deploying wingers Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto or Tyrique George in the striker role as a solution. In any case, Maresca made it clear that the lack of a natural center forward could force Chelsea to employ a different tactical approach until Jackson or Guiu return to fitness.
Chelsea must figure out a way to deal with their injury crisis up top if they are to continue in the fight for a Champions League berth next season.