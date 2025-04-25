How Many Times Have Real Madrid and Barcelona Won the Copa Del Rey?
The Copa Del Rey is the oldest-running professional soccer tournament in all of Spain, with the first edition of the competition taking place in 1903.
In its 122-year history, 17 teams across Spain have been crowned Copa Del Rey champions. Two of those champions, of course, are the two biggest clubs in Spanish soccer and arguably the two biggest clubs in world soccer.
Real Madrid and Barcelona have a long history in the Copa Del Rey. Real Madrid lifted the trophy for the first time in 1905 and five years later, Barcelona became the first Catalan team to win the competition.
Since, there's been innumerable epic moments for both clubs in the Copa Del Rey and, on Saturday, Apr. 26, Los Blancos and Los Blaugranas will meet in the Copa Del Rey final for the first time in 11 years, adding another chapter to the rich history of their rivalry and the competition.
With Real Madrid and Barcelona fighting for another Copa Del Rey to add to their trophy cabinet, we look back at the times these two Spanish soccer giants have been crowned champions of the most ancient tournament in the country.
How Many Times Have Real Madrid and Barcelona Won the Copa Del Rey
Barcelona's 31 Copa Del Rey titles are the most by any team in Spanish soccer. The Catalans have dominated the competition throughout history, but will look to raise the trophy for the first time since 2021, when Lionel Messi lifted his final trophy with the club.
Real Madrid have won the Copa Del Rey 20 times. Surprisingly, Los Blancos are behind Athletic Bilbao's 24 titles as the third winningest club in competition history. While Real Madrid have the most La Liga titles ever, they've won the Copa Del Rey just three times since the turn of the century.
Despite the 11-title gap in favor of the Barcelona, Real Madrid have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record in finals. Barcelona and Real Madrid have faced each other seven times in the Copa Del Rey final, with Los Blancos going on to lift the trophy on four occasions.
The last time the two teams met with the title on the line (2014), Real Madrid were crowned thanks to Gareth Bale's iconic sprint down the touchline to score the game-winner in the dying minutes.
Saturday will mark the eighth El Clásico in the Copa Del Rey final. Barcelona will look to even the series and continue their season-dominance over their rivals and Real Madrid will hope to spoil Barcelona's hopes of a treble-winning campaign.