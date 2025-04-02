Real Madrid, Barcelona Set for El Clasico Copa del Rey Final
Four months after the two sides met in the Spanish Super Cup final, Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet again in the Copa del Rey final.
Real Madrid and Barcelona evaded one another in the Copa del Rey semifinals only to inevitably both advance to the final. Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 5–4 on aggregate while Barcelona eliminated Atlético Madrid 5–4 on aggregate. Now, the rivals are set to face off at the Estadio De La Cartuja in Sevilla.
The Copa del Rey final will be the third time the two sides play one another in the 2024–25 campaign. The Catalans have had the overwhelming edge against Carlo Ancelotti's men this season; Barcelona secured a dominant 0–4 victory over Real Madrid in La Liga and then a 2–5 victory in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Real Madrid will be eager to put in a better performance against their biggest rivals with silverware on the line yet again. The Copa del Rey could be the third trophy Los Blancos lift this season, joining the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Real Madrid's trophy cabinet.
For Barcelona, the title would be their second under Hansi Flick. The Catalans will come into the fixture with all the confidence in the world; not only have they scored nine goals against Real Madrid this season, but they have also not suffered a defeat across all competitions in 2025.
The final is set to unfold on Saturday, Apr. 26, just two weeks before the second El Clásico of the La Liga season. With just three points separating the two sides in the La Liga standings, the domestic fixture could ultimately decide which team wins the Spanish crown.
There is the possibility that the Spanish rivals meet for a fifth time this season should they both punch their tickets to the Champions League final. It would be the first Clásico final in Champions League history.
First, though, the next edition of the biggest rivalry in Spanish soccer will unfold in the Copa del Rey final.