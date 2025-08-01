How Much Liverpool Will Earn From New Adidas Kit Deal
Liverpool’s blockbuster kit deal with adidas came into effect on Aug. 1 as the club finally unveiled their new home and away shirts for 2025–26.
The Reds have twice partnered with adidas previously, first between 1985 and 1996, before returning to the sportswear Goliath between 2006 and 2012. Liverpool had most recently been supplied by Nike but that agreement lasted for just five years.
Liverpool are set to profit massively off their new arrangement with Adidas, who currently provide kits for Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among others.
But just how much will Liverpool earn from their new kit deal?
How Much Is Liverpool’s Adidas Deal Worth?
While the exact numbers involved in Liverpool’s 10-year deal with adidas are unknown, they are certain to vastly improve upon their previous terms with Nike.
Between 2020 and 2025, the Reds agreed a deal worth £30 million ($39.7 million) per year with Nike, although they pocketed significantly more than that sum each season due to earning 20% of royalties from the sale of merchandise. For example, in 2023–24, Liverpool made as much as £122.8 million ($162.5 million) from their partnership with the American company.
Reports had suggested that Liverpool’s new deal with adidas would be worth double. However, according to The Athletic, while the “figures remain confidential”, the Reds are set to earn far more than the reported £60 million ($79.4 million) total, with overall sums depending on team performance and general sales.
“With kit deals, there are so many variables,” Liverpool’s chief commercial officer, Ben Latty, told The Athletic. “It’s really hard to compare a kit deal with Liverpool to a kit deal with a competitor. The way we run our merchandising business is completely different to most other clubs as we do everything ourselves. Some clubs are happy to outsource it.
“We had record kit sales year on year [with Nike]. It was a competitive situation, and varying factors meant that adidas were the party we moved forward with. They have been great in that, as long as it doesn’t impact their business, we can do what we want. That’s a successful part of the merchandising business we’ve got as we look to keep growing.”
While not the most lucrative kit deal in Premier League history, Liverpool stand to make a fortune from their reunion with adidas.
When Will Liverpool Debut Their New Kits?
Liverpool have been forced to use last season’s home and away shirts in their four pre-season friendlies to date, including the most recent 3–1 victory over Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos on the conclusion of their Asian tour.
But now Liverpool’s partnership with adidas has officially commenced and their latest kits have been unveiled, the Reds will don the home jersey in their double-header with Athletic Club at Anfield on Aug. 4.
The away shirt will likely be given its first run out in the Community Shield on Aug. 10 against Crystal Palace, with Liverpool returning to their home shirt for their Premier League opener with Bournemouth five days later.