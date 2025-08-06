How Thomas Muller Fits and Makes Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Cup Contenders
Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium might be best known as a soccer and football stadium, but it has occasionally served as a baseball ballpark as well. For Vancouver Whitecaps, that’s a good thing— they’re swinging for the fences.
After a strong start to the 2025 MLS season, which sees them second in the Western Conference with 11 games remaining after a run to the Concacaf Champions Cup Final, they have signed Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller.
Long one of the more frugal clubs in MLS, with current stars Ryan Gauld and Andres Cubas among the highest-paid players in their history, bringing in a player like Müller is a statement of intent for the Whitecaps.
The World Cup champion and World Cup Golden Boot winner joins Vancouver for the rest of the 2025 season as a TAM player, and will become a Designated Player in 2026, giving Vancouver championship hopes like never before.
Other teams have made signings like this, but that’s usually Inter Miami CF, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Toronto FC or New York City FC... never the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Now, they get a star and marketing face of their own, and one who chose Vancouver over links with some of those more prominent clubs. And even in the twilight of his career, there’s plenty left in the tank for the man who has 13 Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues, six DFB Pokals, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and eight German Super Cups, to make an impact in MLS.
But, how might the 35-year-old legend fit into the squad?
Raumdeuter the Perfect Signing
Many superstars that come to MLS after careers focused on skill and speed, but that has never been the case with Muller. In scoring his 250 goals in 756 games for Bayern, he invented the “Raumdeuter,” or space interpreter position, making him an impactful player without a standout physical element.
With that ability, he could fit into various formations and tactical plans for the Whitecaps and head coach Jesper Sørensen. At the same time, he can bring unmatched class, either as a winger, attacking midfielder or second striker alongside U.S. men’s national team forward, Brian White.
He has shown throughout his career an ability to find spaces in attack and could offer a threat in each of those positions. At the same time, he will also not be relied upon to be part of Vancouver’s counter-pressing, as they can rush forward through other attackers like White, Ali Ahmed, Jayden Nelson and Emmanuel Sabbi, before Müller arrives late to the top of the area.
That versatility makes him a near-perfect signing for an MLS side at his age, especially after he continued to contribute with eight goals and eight assists with Bayern last season, even as more of a super-sub.
He will also come to Vancouver in shape for their final stretch of the regular season and into the MLS Cup Playoffs, after playing in the FIFA Club World Cup and continuing to train with Bayern until Aug. 1, when his contract expired.
How Might the Whitecaps Line Up with Müller?
Once Müller debuts, things will become clearer. However, it was a conversation with Sørensen that laid out the plan that played a decisive factor in Müller's choice to sign with Vancouver.
Things could also change from his initial games, as the Whitecaps are expecting the return of captain and attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld from an injury he sustained on Mar. 8.
That leaves plenty of combinations and factors for Vancouver, but all point to a precise adjustment needed in the 4-3-3 they have stuck with throughout the season. Ideally, though, they get Müller in a position to shoulder some of the attacking load, and create alongside White up top while also giving him late-arriving opportunities at the top of the penalty area.
Here’s how Vancouver could look at full-strength, with Gauld’s wide role replaced by Sabbi or Ahmed in the meantime.
Regardless, Müller is a statement signing for the Whitecaps, and will instantly elevate them further among MLS Cup-contending teams, while also reinvigorating a fanbase that has long wanted a superstar of their own.
As for when he could debut? Sources tell Sports Illustrated to look at the Aug. 16 home fixture against the Houston Dynamo.